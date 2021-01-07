Rain driven by a south wind hit the hospital window, but newborn Rogan Michael Baca was snug in his Oregon State University attire and safe in his parents’ arms.
Born at 9:35 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2, Rogan was the first baby to be born at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital in 2021, and the first to be born to parents Taryn Fortin and Bryan Baca.
The couple, who live in Toledo, said the hospital staff was amazing during Taryn’s labor, delivery and recovery. Rogan was due on Dec. 26 but waited a week to be born. Even after labor was induced, it was necessary to have a cesarean section, which was performed by OB/GYN physician B. Edward Yanke, DO.
Taryn said Rogan wasn’t eager to come out, but he weighed a healthy 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 21 inches long at birth.
“We knew Rogan would be either a Christmas baby or a New Year’s baby,” Bryan Baca said. Both he and Taryn have extended family close by eager to welcome the new family home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.