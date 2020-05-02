In 2019, Samaritan Health Services invested nearly $155 million in community health.
These investments were designed to support activities related to Samaritan’s six priority areas: healthy families, greater access to health care, better networks, healthy kids, healthy teens and healthy seniors.
Samaritan makes this information available in its annual Community Health Impact Report. Available now, the 2020 report highlights the investments made in community health activities, such as free health screenings, services for low-income individuals, health-related research, training for health professionals and grants to local non-profits in support of health initiatives.
“As we complete these activities each year, we believe it’s important to report back to the community regarding progress that has been made in each goal area,” said Doug Boysen, president and CEO of Samaritan. “This report highlights success stories as well as data that will help illustrate how we’re partnering with many others in our region to build healthier communities together. We are pleased to share these stories of hope and inspiration with our customers and partners.”
Learn how Samaritan’s contributions impacted local organizations, including Hand in Hand Farm, C.H.A.N.C.E., Fish of Albany, DevNW, Lincoln County School District, Corvallis Housing First and more.
