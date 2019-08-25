SamCamp 2019, held Aug. 13-14 at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, was all about health professions and healing, yet one highlight of the two-day camp was creating wounds—fake ones, that is, and the gorier the better!
20 youth in grades 6-8 came from throughout Lincoln County and beyond for SamCamp. SNLH Nurse Educator Crystal Bowman, RN, coordinated this first-time event at SNLH, with generous support from administration and numerous staff members.
During the busy two days of SamCamp, campers learned what it takes to be a doctor, nurse or other health care professional working in a hospital, or as an emergency services professional working in the community as a police officer, firefighter or paramedic.
As for the “gory” learning session, the campers, under the direction of moulage artist Jared Pierce, used makeup and other special effects to create mock wounds on their arms and then used basic first aid skills to care for the wounds they created. Once their moulage creations were completed and dried, the kids proudly showed off their interesting array of wounds. Some took cell phone photos, giggling, to send to their parents to “scare them,” and some even wore the gore home for added parental impact.
Other sessions on the first day included learning about the bacteria that live and grow on everyday items such as money and cell phones. This was followed by a session on germs, proper handwashing, and how our hands aren’t always as clean as we think.
After talking about health care career pathways and scholarship options, the campers participated in an in-depth discussion about their own interest in health professions and the importance of setting goals and staying in school.
Finally, the day concluded with a visit from an Emergency Department physician who talked about safety, injuries and first aid.
On day two, the campers worked together on a challenging team-building activity that focused on goal achievement, then completed a CPR Friends and Family class, which included hands-on CPR and AED practice. After the campers completed their CPR class they were visited by diagnostic imaging staff to learn about ultrasound and use an ultrasound machine to locate veins in their own arms.
Next, they met with members of the orthopedic surgery team and got a closeup look at surgical instruments and artificial joints. Physical therapists conducted a variety of fun exercises to demonstrate their work, including helping people recover from stroke and helping rebuild strong bodies.
Finally, during a professional forum, members of the Lincoln City Police Department, North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, and Pacific West Ambulance discussed how they care for patients as a team within the community and invited the campers outside to see their emergency response vehicles up close.
