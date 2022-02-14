The Depoe Bay Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Center at Oregon Coast Community College are partnering to present “Ales & Sales” – a pub talk to share marketing successes and strategies – on Thursday, Feb. 17. The event will be held from 6-8 p.m. at The Horn Public House and Brewery in Depoe Bay.
The event will feature a lively evening of networking in person, time for attendees to share their own marketing experiences, and a special presentation about the changes coming to Google My Business and other online marketing tools. Appetizers will be provided thanks to the Small Business Development Center and the Depoe Bay Chamber of Commerce. A cash bar will also be available.
For more information, contact the Small Business Development Center at 541-994-4166, or the Depoe Bay Chamber of Commerce at 877-485-8348.
The Small Business Development Center at OCCC provides no-cost business advising to any business in Lincoln County, as well as to anyone even considering one day launching their own business. The SBDC also offers free and low-cost workshops and classes – find the complete class schedule, along with easy online registration, at oregoncoast.edu/sbdc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.