With the remainder of the school year still in question, the Lincoln County School District (LCSD) is working to find solutions to an unprecedented situation.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced that schools across the state would be closed until at least April 28. Since the announcement, school districts statewide have been working to find solutions to several problems caused by the school closure.
“Our main purpose right now is to feed our kids, provide them supplemental services and learning and to assist our students to graduate,” LCSD Superintendent Dr. Karen Gray said recently in a statement. “LCSD provided feedback to the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) on our seniors’ ability to graduate and ODE is reviewing the information this (past) weekend from our feedback they have received. Guidance will be provided on this by early next week.”
As LCSD awaits answers on graduation, Gray detailed a new supplemental learning program that will begin on April 1. Supplemental learning activities will be available for all students, according to Gray.
“These initial supplemental activities provided will not be ‘school,’” Gray said. “There will be no grades or credits associated with these supports and services. Some will be available online and some will be available in packets and folders.
“As we move on under guidance from ODE, learning supports and supplemental services may take a different form in relationship to high school seniors but until additional guidance is released, the non-grade, non-required, non-credit provision applies.”
In addition to the supplemental learning activities, LCSD will be allowing K-8 students and families to check out a Chromebook. One Chromebook will be available per household and students 9-12 already have the ability to take them home. A required form will be available on all district websites, Facebook and via Remind on Thursday, March 26. The first Chromebooks will be available beginning Wednesday, April 1.
Student meals have also been a heavy topic of discussion throughout much of the community. Gray said that buses will continue to drop off food via bus routes and in school parking lots Tuesday and Thursday of Spring Break, then return to the Monday through Friday scheduled drop offs on March 30.
“Our hats are off to our Food Service and Transportation Partners who have been true champions, plus all of the staff and all of our volunteers,” Gray said.
LCSD has also compiled a list of things for parents and kids to do during the school closure. These include:
- Reading for fun.
- Go on a hike.
- Play at the beach.
- Play games.
- Watch funny movies.
- Relax, sleep in.
- Play music, sing and dance.
“Teach your kids things we don’t usually teach in school like cooking, sewing, fixing things, how to yodel, dance, paint, make crafts, build with legos, etc.,” Gray said. “Parents: Please don’t overwhelm yourselves. A little bit everyday goes a long way.
“Let’s not forget that this too shall pass. We don’t know when but it will pass and then we will be back to school as usual.”
