Taft Championship Golf hosted a friendly, 9-hole golf match attended by boys and girls programs from around Lincoln County schools.
There were four county schools represented Wednesday, April 13, including boys and girls from Waldport High School, boys from Toledo High School, boys and girls from Taft, and boys from Newport High School. In all, 25 local area student/athletes competed on a marvelous afternoon in Gleneden Beach at Salishan Golf Course. The sun warmed the golfers as they navigated the back-nine at Salishan with vistas of the Siletz Bay and the waves of the Pacific Ocean as a backdrop.
Host school Taft had golfers in eight of the nine groups, sharing their local knowledge of their home course at Salishan. The director of golf, Tom Graves, provided the young players with a top notch experience. By far, the most organized and formally presented tournament of the young golf season. For many of the JV competitors, it was their first competition of the season.
All the school coaches, and the staff of professional at Salishan, pitched in to teach the players how to compete in formal tournament etiquette. Rules and procedure were the goals of the competition.
“I truly believe this event provided experience that will help each participant throughout their season,” said Taft High School boys golf coach Andy Morgan.
Madison Olson snd Teagan Prince represented the Waldport Ladies Golf Team. They enjoyed a very nice—but challenging—day around the back-nine at Salishan. Olson carded a 63, while Prince turned in a 70. This was the first tournament of the season for these ladies and they have now set the bar for days to follow.
The Waldport Irish Boys were represented by Joshua Angelo, Valour Jones, and top Irish scorer—Noah Fruechte—who carded a 59. Like the lady Irish—these young golfers represented their school well and have some opportunities to show growth from the experience. They have bright futures.
Newport High School fielded a team of four young men. Representing the Cubs were Hunter Stocker (58), Evan McAfee carding a 59, Luke Green (58), and Ayden Pockrus with a team best—49. This team represented the school and the county well, enjoying some camaraderie and sunshine during an afternoon of nine holes with very even competition.
Traveling from Toledo High School, the boys program was represented by Ethan Childs (51), Daniel Roeser (66), Cody Reids (67), Coren Loper turning in a very respectable 48, and Jacob Long carding a Boomer team best of 44.
Toledo Boomers have competed with the home team Taft Tigers in multiple matches this year. These boys teams (Taft and Toledo), along with Waldport, belong to the same 3A Special District 2—while Newport boys competes at the 4A level not often on the course with other Lincoln County schools.
On the girls side—all Lincoln County schools compete in the same 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A SD2 Special District 2. So, the Waldport ladies will likely play again with the Tiger ladies team. The Tiger ladies participating in the match at Salishan Golf Course were Aleah Bailey (59), Emma Henton (70), and team, and tournament best Lily Hatton carding a 51.
“It was great holding a tournament in which the boys and girls shared the course—this was the first time we have done this that I know of,” Morgan said.
The host—Taft Boys Championship Golf team was thrilled to have other area schools join them. First year player Joshua Haeckel carded a 66. Also, rookie junior player Jet Mueller competed for the first time—turning in a score of 64. Second year Tiger sophomore Zaden Parsons recorded a 64. Senior Luke Johnson carded 59—continuing to improve in his inaugural season. Sophomore player Christian Unruh tied his older brother—senior, Ethan Fairfield with a score of 51. Senior Eston Whisler carded a "tough-it-out" 53, while senior anchor, Zac Will turned in a tournament best 42.
“It was a really terrific day for golf at Salishan where the weather can really play a factor in scores,” Morgan said. “The environment was extremely kind—as was the host Salishan. This was a really great day for nearly two dozen county youth. We should be extremely proud of the young men and women who represent our local county schools.”
