Lincoln County School District Secondary Director Majalise Tolan said the district is offering a variety of camping and learning experiences for area youth this summer.
“Taft is offering 7-8th grade AVID Summer Bridge with a focus on math and science exploration and enrichment; a forestry camp and from August 16 through the 20, a middle and high school music camp,” she said.
Given the pandemic-related restrictions over the past year, the Lincoln City School District administrators look for high attendance in summer school enrollment and at the camps.
“Taft has over 100 students participating in summer school, either through academic credit completion on campus with teachers, in middle school AVID Summer Bridge, online with Edmentum high school course work, and in forestry and music camp,” Tolan said. “Taft has six teachers and two support staff. Taft also had three students participate in the OCCC partner camps in welding and aquarium science.”
The summer camps are free for LCSD students.
According to Tolan, the teachers leading the camps are all working within their normal field of study. The teachers leading the new AVID Summer Bridge program received virtual training from AVID on how to lead this hands-on program.
Tolan said it is especially important to provide the summer programs.
“Supporting students in completing credits and staying on the path towards high school graduation is vital. Providing enriching opportunities for students engages them in appreciating lifelong learning,” she said. “We hope that students enjoy the opportunities, recover any credit needed, and work on skills to take with them to start the 21-22 school year.”
For more information about the summer programs offered, contact the Lincoln County School District at 541-265-9211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.