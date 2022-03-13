The next Hatfield Science on Tap will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, and features Peter Ruggiero. Ruggiero is the director of The Cascadia Coastlines and Peoples Hazards Research Hub (Cascadia CoPes Hub) and professor in Oregon State University's College of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences.
The talk is entitled, "How do Cascadia coastal communities increase their resilience to coastal hazards?" and covers risks to Pacific Northwest coastal communities, including earthquakes, tsunamis, sea-level rise, landslides, erosion and increased precipitation.
These Cascadia communities stretch from Cape Mendocino, Calif., through Oregon and Washington to Vancouver Island, Canada. They are calling for a coordinated research agenda among universities, governmental agencies, NGOs, and others to help them achieve resilience to these coastal hazards. Ruggerio will discuss how Cascadia CoPes Hub is addressing this call to increase coastal communities' ability to adapt and respond to these hazards.
The public is invited to this free, online talk. Below is the link information. In addition, Science on Tap archives are available on this YouTube playlist.
Zoom Webinar Link: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/91896062536
Or Call: US: +1 971 247 1195, or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592
Webinar ID: 918 9606 2536
If you have any questions, please contact the event organizer, Cinamon Moffett, Hatfield Marine Science Center Research Program Manager, at cinamon.moffett@oregonstate.edu or 541-867-0126.
