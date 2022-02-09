The next Science on Tap talk is online at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. Hosted by the Hatfield Marine Science Center, this month's talk is titled "Peering into the World of Larval Fishes – Tools and Tales."
The guest speaker is marine ecologist Su Sponaugle. She is a professor in the Department of Integrative Biology at Oregon State University, and she co-leads the Plankton Ecology Lab at Hatfield Marine Science Center.
Most marine fishes begin life as tiny larvae that spend time in the open ocean. This early life stage is particularly important because small changes in the survival of larval fishes can lead to large fluctuations in adult populations. Sponaugle will tell five "fish tales" about the challenges of finding and studying these tiny, transparent larvae and the unique research tools created for this work.
The public is welcome to attend this free online talk.
Zoom Webinar Link: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/95984174316
Or Call: US: +1 971 247 1195 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592
Webinar ID: 959 8417 4316
