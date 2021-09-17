Last year, long time Rose Lodge resident, artist with a couple pieces of public artwork under his belt and man known for speaking his mind, Don Wisener started creating a sculpture for his own property, and then the fire happened.
“I was doing the sculpture for myself in the beginning. I pretty much had the eagle done as a weather vane for my yard,” Wisener said. “With what we’re going through in our country, we need a little patriotism.”
But he went up into the Panther Creek area and surrounding area he saw the people on their burned properties.
“They look just like those people you see walking away from a 747 that just crashed and tore up. And they were survivors and they were just standing there stunned. And some of them were crying and others were just standing there just blank stares on their face,” he said. “But I was like, something needs to be done here.”
Wiseman also saw several people who came to help, and some very dedicated people who are still helping. While he stepped in and helped with making sifters to find small items in the ashes, and cutting the mobile home frames to be removed from the property, due to health issues he was only helping out for the first month.
But he wanted to dedicate a piece of his work to all who endured the Echo Mountain Complex fire and all those who helped, including the fire department and law enforcement.
While Wisener expected to cover the entire cost of the dedication, several others stepped up to display the sculpture at the Otis fire station. Jeremy Page of Page Concrete Construction did the concrete base. Central Coast Ready Mix donated the concrete, Builder’s FirstSource donated the form plywood and Station 3 Embroidery donated the plaque.
Page said his company lost their shop and three of their employees lost their homes in the Echo Mountain Fire. He said it has been a blessing to help so many people throughout this process and they’ve made true friends with many people they barely knew. Weisner said he was truly impressed.
“I couldn’t have done it like that myself. That’s for darn sure,” Wisener said. “They interceded with their talent and they shine like a star.”
A formal dedication is set for September 25.
