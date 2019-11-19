The Oregon Coast Aquarium invites you to illuminate your holiday SEAson by joining them for our annual Sea of Lights celebration!
Sea of Lights is the largest holiday light display on the central Oregon Coast. Explore the Aquarium after dark surrounded by the illuminated shapes of your favorite sea creatures and thousands of colorful holiday lights. Santa will be busy granting holiday wishes and posing for photos with guests.
This family-friendly event kicks off with a special celebration on December 6 and 7 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission to this first Friday and Saturday of Sea of Lights is $2 plus two items of nonperishable food for people or pets for the Food Share of Lincoln County and the Lincoln County Animal Shelter.
Entry is $10 per person without a donation and free for Aquarium members, but they are encouraged to bring an item to donate.
Sea of Lights will continue to illuminate the aquarium every Friday and Saturday night of December from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $10 or free with same day paid admission.
The Aquarium is open every day, except December 25, this winter from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For tickets and more information visit aquarium.org or call 541-867-3474.
