Sea Otters

Sea otters play a critical ecological role along the Oregon Coast as a "keystone species" of the kelp ecosystem, according to Peter Hatch of the Elakha Alliance and Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians Cultural Resources office.

The term keystone means a species that has a disproportionately large effect on its environment relative to its abundance. Sea otters have been missing from Oregon’s ecosystem for 110 years, but that is only a fraction of the amount of time they thrived here, Hatch states in a release.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Are you planning to spend more or less for gifts this Christmas season?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.