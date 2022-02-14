This week, the SeaGals, a local group of Lincoln City women, delivered 150 Valentines bags of goodies to seniors at the Lakeview.
One of the group members, Pudy, explained the wonderful group in her own words, "A couple years ago I joined a fabulous group of women called "The Sea Gals". We meet up a couple times a week, walk the beach, have coffee or get together and do a project. For the past month we have been busy making and donating items to make 150 Valentine bags and cards for the residents at Lakeview Senior Living here in Lincoln City. Yesterday we decorated, put them together and delivered the bags. I am so happy to have found a group of women who care about each other and our community."
