Seal Rock Garden Club’s annual plant sale and flower show will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the clubhouse located at 10377 NW Rand St. in Seal Rock. There will be a plethora of ornamental plants suited to our coastal conditions, as well as outdoor garden art for sale and a handmade garden bench raffle. Cash, checks, credit and debit cards accepted.
Established 1948, 501 (c)(4) non-profit. A portion of the proceeds is donated to local community organizations.
