From August 2 - 16, “secret” menu items will be popping up at participating restaurants across Lincoln City.
Known for its fun, unexpected and – most importantly – delicious cuisine, some of the city’s favorite restaurants are creating sensational meals for takeout only.
“The Culinary Center at Lincoln City is partnering with local restaurants to showcase innovative and responsible ways people can enjoy fresh and local foods,” said Donna Riani, manager of the Culinary Center.
17 local restaurants are cooking up surprises in support of this tasty two-week event. To be part of it, residents and travelers alike are invited to visit their favorite participating restaurant and ask for the secret menu item. With a wink and a nod, they’ll be offered something special.
"We've got some surprises up our sleeves for the takeout menu; you never know what days we will switch up our dishes!" said Jen Rowland, owner of The Grub's On. "We are really excited to be a partner in the secret takeout promotion and can't wait to hear what everyone thinks about the experience."
Restaurants taking part in the secret takeout menu are: 60’s Café, Aces Bar and Grill, Autobahn 101, Beach Club Restaurant and Sports Bar, Best Thai, Grill 1646, Hwy 101 Burger, Marci’s Bar and Bistro, Mist, Nelscott Breakfast House, New Foon Hing Yuen, Pub Fish and Chips, Shuckers Oyster Bar, Snug Harbor, The Grub’s On, Vivian’s Restaurant and Zest Creperie and Tea House.
For more information please visit, please visit: www.explorelincolncity.com/Secret-Takeout.
About Explore Lincoln City
Located less than two hours from Portland, the scenic community of Lincoln City is home to six historic districts and seven miles of pristine, walkable beaches along Oregon’s central coast. The laid-back beach town boasts evergreen forests, clean air and a large freshwater lake along with a variety of shopping, dining and popular attractions. With everything from colorful kite festivals to fresh catch feasts to hand-blown glass floats, Lincoln City is one endless adventure. Explore Lincoln City promotes tourism in the Lincoln City area and helps strengthen the local economy as the trusted destination and trip planning resource. In addition, it oversees the Culinary Center in Lincoln City and the Visitor Information Center. For more information, visit: explorelincolncity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.