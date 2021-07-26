Jo Lankford and Barb Schall socialize and work on a puzzle at the senior center. Tse senior center opened for the first time since it was closed due to COVID. They held board elections last Thursday afternoon. Watch The News Guard for more information about the activities the senior center has available in the future.
