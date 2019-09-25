featured 2019 Senior Fair Guide Sep 25, 2019 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View the online version of our 2019 Senior Fair Guide here! Just click in the center of the image below to view. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Online Poll Are you concerned about the amount of time young people spend on digital devices? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Latest News Guard E-Edition TNG E-Edition for 9-25-19 View our 9-25-19 E-Edition right here! Latest News Guard E-Edition TNG E-Edition for 9-25-19 View our 9-25-19 E-Edition right here! Click Here to Place a Classified Ad MORE Featured Articles Community 2019-20 Get Ready Guide Community 2019 Senior Fair Guide News Habitat for Humanity to build in Lincoln City +19 Sports Clean sweep gives Taft volleyball their first league win MORE Latest News Community Respite services come to Lincoln City Sports Column: Time to right the ship Community Lincoln City Police Department Will Participate In The National Coffee With A Cop Event +4 Community You otter visit the aquarium for Sea Otter Awareness Day × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In 1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults. 2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. 3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. 4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. 5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline. 6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted. 7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked. 8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Articles Community 2019-20 Get Ready Guide Community 2019 Senior Fair Guide News Habitat for Humanity to build in Lincoln City +19 Sports Clean sweep gives Taft volleyball their first league win News Single car crash leads to DUII arrest MORE FEATURED ARTICLES Latest News Community Respite services come to Lincoln City Sports Column: Time to right the ship Community Lincoln City Police Department Will Participate In The National Coffee With A Cop Event +4 Community You otter visit the aquarium for Sea Otter Awareness Day +4 News Gas prices could spike by 10 to 25 cents according to AAA MORE LATEST NEWS Connect With Us Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Here Connect With Us Click Here to Place a Classified Ad Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Here MORE This Week's Print Ads Goodwill Gerber Tire FIFO Bijou Theatre BBSI Andrews Painting Bulletin Trending This Week Articles ArticlesAuthorities locate body of missing person near Rose Lodge, investigation continuesExamination results for missing person reveal death by gunshot woundVirgilia “Lily” T. SchlappiPolice Blotter: $1,200 bike stolen in casino parking lotLincoln County Felon Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Dealing Drugs and Illegally Possessing a FirearmLincoln County students recognized for exceptional academic promiseCurrent E-EditionNew fishing opportunities at Nestucca Bay National Wildlife RefugeSnoop Dogg slated for two shows at Chinook WindsLincoln City Police Department Will Participate In The National Coffee With A Cop Event MORE This Week's Print Ads Goodwill Gerber Tire FIFO Bijou Theatre BBSI Andrews Painting Bulletin Subscribe to our publication today! Subscribe for just $42.00/year, or claim your FREE access if you are already a subscriber. Subscribe The News Guard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.