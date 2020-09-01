The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln County Public Health are pleased to promote and locally support the 2020 National Preparedness Month (NPM) campaign.
National Preparedness Month (NPM) is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster planning now and throughout the year. As the nation continues to respond to COVID-19, there is no better time to be involved than this September. This NPM theme is: Disaster Don’t Wait. Make Your Plan Today.
Talk to your friends and family about how you will communicate before, during, and after a disaster. Make sure to update your plan based on the Centers for Disease Control recommendations due to the coronavirus.
2020 NPM Weekly Themes
Week 1: Sept 1-5 Make a Plan
Week 2: Sept 6-12 Build a Kit
Week 3: Sept 13-19 Prepared for Disasters
Week 4: Sept 20-26 Teach Youth About Preparedness
Lincoln County Emergency Management Webinars:
Lincoln County Emergency Management will be hosting two preparedness webinars during National Preparedness month in lieu of in person activities. Webinars are free and open to the public. Webinars will be recorded and available for viewing on the Lincoln County website a few days after the event.
Red Cross Webinars:
In anticipation and celebration of Preparedness Month, the American Red Cross will be having a series of evening presentations as part of our Be Red Cross Ready effort. All of the presentations are open to the public. Everyone is welcome!
For more information go to: https://www.co.lincoln.or.us/emergencymanagement/page/national-preparedness-month-september
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.