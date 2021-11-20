Oregon Humanities has awarded $717,000 in COVID-19 Emergency SHARP grants to sixty nonprofit organizations and federally recognized tribes across the state.
The awards include $10,000 to the Lincoln City Cultural Center.
Oregon Humanities is one of 54 state and jurisdictional humanities councils that received a portion of $51.6 million in emergency relief funding to support local cultural groups and public and educational humanities programming adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The funding is a part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, distributed by the National Endowment for the Humanities.
SHARP funding is intended to help the humanities community recover from the economic burdens of the pandemic and to enable the reopening of humanities institutions and programs. Applicants were asked to address how they have been adversely impacted by the pandemic and to clearly articulate both their need for funding and the ways that receiving funding would support their work.
Seventy-eight percent of the organizations that were awarded in Oregon are led by Black, Indigenous, and/or People of Color (BIPOC) communities, are based in rural communities, or both, according to a release from Oregon Humanities.
