The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) announced this week they have a new member on patrol, K9 Ghost.
Ghost is a 2-year-old male German Shepherd from Wardenburg, Germany. He was raised in Germany where he had IPO training, which is a popular dog sport in Germany where dogs are tested for their skills in tracking, obedience and protection.
Recently, Ghost was brought to Riverside, Calif. by Adlerhorst International where he was tested and hand selected by LCSO Deputy Akin to be his new partner.
K9 Ghost is full of energy and is eager to begin training with Deputy Akin to become an Oregon Certified Patrol K9 for the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, LCSO officials said.
Over the next several months the two of them will begin training and bonding collectively. Upon completion of the training both the Deputy Akin and Ghost will be tested as a team. After certification Ghost will accompany Deputy Akin on patrol.
"Please join us in welcoming K9 Ghost to Lincoln County!" LCSO officials said.
For additional information or photos please follow LCSO on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/lincolncountysheriff/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.