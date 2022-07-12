Shop at the Dock Tours are back at the Port of Newport's Dock 5. These tours are an engaging way to learn about the local commercial fisheries, what's in season, and how to buy fresh fish right off the boat.
The tours, led by Oregon Sea Grant staff, will be held on Fridays from July 15 to Aug. 19, at 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Tours are about 90 minutes each. The tours are free, and access is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
No registration is necessary. Groups of five or more should contact 541-648-6816 ahead of time to make arrangements. If people plan to buy seafood during the tour, they should make sure they bring cash, a cooler and ice.
