With an assortment of warm quilts, tempting chocolates and holiday décor, the annual quilt and holiday sale Thursday, Nov. 21, at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital will be a sweet and cozy event.
The fundraiser takes place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the hospital cafeteria.
The public is welcome to browse a selection of See’s Candies, handcrafted quilts and a variety of holiday décor. All proceeds will go to the Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital Auxiliary to fund hospital equipment and scholarships for students pursuing a medical career.
For information, call 541-996-7132.
