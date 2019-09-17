As it prepares for its exciting 10th anniversary season, Siletz Bay Music Festival (SBMF) has added two new members and officers to its governing Board of Directors and has appointed a new Executive Director.
The board is being revitalized with the addition of Sue Anderson and Sue Parks-Hilden. Long-time board member Martha Payne is serving as Board Chair and Sue Parks-Hilden as Treasurer. Board member Jain Sekuler, stage manager and production coordinator for the last three years of the festival, has been appointed Executive Director. Yaacov Bergman continues as Artistic Director, a position he has held for ten years.
Following a spectacular program of classical and contemporary music in June and July this year, -- including three free concerts -- a big celebration is being planned for 2020. The goal is to widen the festival’s reach and appeal to the community, to its students and to Lincoln City’s many tourists, by bringing world class music and musicians to the beautiful Central Oregon Coast.
“2019 was an exceptional year for the Siletz Bay Music Festival for our audience and for our musicians," Maestro Bergman said. "We received tremendous support from sponsors, local government and the community at large. We made many new friends in the community and I personally feel there is nothing more rewarding than making friends through music and making music with friends.”
Although the festival is moving into its 10th year, 2020 will mark the 33rd straight year that the community of Lincoln City and the Central Oregon Coast has hosted a music festival. SBMF is proud to carry on that tradition.
The Siletz Bay Music Festival is a non-profit. 501(c)(3) Oregon Corporation. Contributions to the festival may be tax-deductible.
