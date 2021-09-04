The Board of Directors of Siletz Bay Music Festival has decided that in addition to a mandatory mask policy, they will require proof of vaccination from all people who are eligible, for all festival events. This decision was made after much deliberation, and with input from the community, the musicians and the music director Yaki Bergman.
The policy applies to musicians, volunteers, hosts and audience members. The decision was not an easy one; it was made strictly based on current scientific data and numbers regarding the latest spread of the variant(s), and out of concern for the safety of SBMF musicians and community.
If you plan on attending festival concerts please email a picture of your vaccination card to sbmf.vaccine@gmail.com or text to 541-819-0593 to avoid delays at the door.
They apologize for the inconvenience of this extra step, but they are looking forward to a wonderful festival with safety and well-being a priority. If you decide not to participate because of this policy, please notify them immediately.
Tickets are still available for some concerts, see SiletzBayMusic.org or call 541-264-5828.
