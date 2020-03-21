The Siletz Bay Music Festival’s 2020 season has been cancelled due to the uncertainty posed by the ever-changing COVID-19 situation.
The festival’s artists and organizers will focus their determination on returning in 2021 with a 10th season that will be the most creatively ambitious program in the festival’s history, says festival organizers.
In announcing the decision, the Festival’s Board of Directors cited the necessity for acting preemptively to cancel the June events.
“The health and well-being of our patrons, supporters, musicians and the community at large is the primary reason for making this difficult decision," said the festival’s executive director, Jain Sekuler. "With pre-production scheduled to begin April 1st and the increasingly likely prospect that the crisis could extend into the summer months, it was imperative to act quickly."
The 2020 festival was to be a celebration of several key musical anniversaries: the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth, the 100th anniversaries of the births of Dave Brubeck, Charlie Parker and Peggy Lee, and Stephen Sondheim’s 90th birthday. The Siletz Bay Music Festival’s 10th season in 2021 will mark the 251st birthday of Beethoven and all other anniversaries will be celebrated, one year late.
In the intervening months, as public health concerns lessen, Siletz Bay Music Festival will find opportunities to bring world class music to the Oregon Coast with recitals and chamber ensembles performing in smaller settings.
Siletz Bay Music Festival is a 501c3 Oregon corporation whose mission is to bring high quality music performances and education to the Central Oregon Coast.
