Siletz Bay Music Festival Returns in September

A limited number of tickets is now on sale for the 2021 Siletz Bay Music Festival which will feature 12 concerts in nine days, September 4-12, bringing world-class, virtuoso-level performers to a variety of locations in Lincoln City and Newport.
Long-time artistic director Yaacov (Yaki) Bergman has created an exciting program with an extraordinary mix of music, including performances of classical chamber, jazz and orchestral music, a bit of Broadway, the popular “Musical Tapas” tastes and tunes event, and a gala benefit dinner and concert. Joining him will be some of the festival’s favorite musicians including Mei-ting Sun on piano and renowned clarinetist Ken Peplowski plus some exciting new-to-Siletz-Bay talent including Oregon’s own Anthea Kreston and Jason Duckles plus jazz singer Karla Harris out of Atlanta.
Festival venues include a site that will host a festival event for the first time: two orchestral concerts will be held at the B’Nai Brith Camp (BB Camp) on Devil’s Lake in Lincoln City. And, despite this season’s Covid-shortened schedule, the festival will again feature three free concerts, one at Lincoln City’s Congregational Church and two at the Lincoln City Cultural Center which will also host chamber and jazz, Musical Tapas and the benefit dinner concert events.
The free concerts will include the traditional Tuesday night chamber performance at the Congregational Church on 9/7, and a concert for children and their families on Thursday afternoon 9/9. Sunday morning, 9/5, Bagels with Beethoven will feature a performance and musical chat moderated by Joan Behrens Bergman -- and bagels.
Prices for tickets vary: chamber and jazz tickets, $25; orchestra, $40; Musical Tapas, $55 (with tapas provided by Side Door Café); and $125 for the benefit dinner, (also catered by Side Door Café).
Siletz Bay Music Festival is happy to offer incentives to encourage people to buy tickets early and often.
Pick Three: Purchase tickets for any three concerts excluding Tapas and the Friday night benefit dinner and get 5% off the total ticket price.
Pick Six: Purchase tickets for any six concerts excluding the Friday Night benefit dinner and get 10% off the total ticket price.
Grand Slam: Purchase tickets for any eight performances and get 10% off the total ticket price, (except for the Friday night benefit dinner), PLUS Priority Seating at every concert.
Grand Slam ticket holders will be admitted to the venue 15 minutes prior to the standard admittance time to choose their preferred seats.
To celebrate the new venue at BB Camp on Sunday, September 12, audience members will have a chance to purchase a picnic lunch from the BB Camp kitchen to enjoy on the lawn prior to the concert. Bring a blanket or sit on the benches and enjoy the lake view. Cost for the picnic lunch is $15.
The Festival’s program is now posted to the website however, organizers stress that the schedule is subject to changes or adjustments dependent on many factors. To view the schedule and to purchase tickets, go to www.siletzbaymusic.org. Or call 541-264-5828.
According to Festival organizers, the health and safety of Festival musicians, audience and the community is of highest priority. To that end they will constantly monitor the ever-changing protocols from the CDC and the State of Oregon.
Since it’s impossible to predict the status of protocols for September, the number of tickets going on sale will be limited to half the capacity of each venue. As festival time approaches, more tickets will be released according to current restrictions. To ensure admittance, buy your tickets early.
Siletz Bay Music Festival is made possible in part by grants from the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz, Explore Lincoln City, the James F. and Marion L. Miller Foundation, Lincoln City Cultural Center, Lincoln County Cultural Coalition, Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, Pacific Power Foundation and The Round House Foundation. Sponsors include Ambience Construction, Charlotte Lehto Insurance Agency, Inc. and Edward Jones – Wendy C. Wilson, Financial Advisor. Media sponsors are Oregon Coast Today and NewsGuard. Siletz Bay Music Festival, a 501c3 non-profit Oregon corporation, is presented by an all-volunteer Board of Directors.
