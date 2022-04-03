Siletz Bay Music Festival kicks off their 2022 season with Swing Into Spring, a fundraiser/dinner from 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.
Music will be provided by the Taft High School Jazz Band with special guest appearances throughout the evening. Dinner is catered by Chef D.J. Mendivel, personal chef extraordinaire. Dinner is accompanied by a silent auction featuring music, food and wine, art and travel-themed packages. An additional paddle raise will support the Taft High School music program.
The annual Swing Into Spring helps cover the cost of the September main event. Proceeds benefit the Siletz Bay Music Festival, the Oregon Coast’s premier showcase of internationally acclaimed performers. The festival is a source of local pride and community-wide support. People throughout Lincoln City open their doors to host musicians, prepare meals and bring an international flair to our small beach town. Several of the festival’s events are free and accessible to all, with venues in Lincoln City and Newport.
Yaacov Bergman, artistic director and conductor of the Siletz Bay Music Festival, has recruited international artists to Lincoln City since the festival’s founding in 2011. Maestro Bergman is also artistic director of the Walla Walla Symphony and the Portland Chamber Orchestra.
Tickets are $100, available at siletzbaymusic.org or by calling 541-264-5828. Join for a fabulous meal by a noted local chef, a look at an amazing local music program, special guest artists, silent auction, 50/50 raffle, and a chance to join the community for a great event and support Siletz Bay Music Festival.
About the Siletz Bay Music Festival
The mission of Siletz Bay Music Festival is to bring multi-genre world class music performed by outstanding musicians to the Central Oregon Coast; to reach across race, culture, age, social and economic barriers, to uplift and educate all people seeking extraordinary musical experiences.
Siletz Bay Music Festival is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation. All donations are tax deductible as allowed by law.
The festival has grown from an intimate chamber music series to becoming a centerpiece of cultural life on the Central Oregon Coast, bringing great chamber and orchestral music, jazz and added surprises to throngs of Lincoln City residents and visitors each summer. While the festival has changed, the constant has been the devotion of our audiences.
Under the guidance of Artistic Director Yaacov Bergman, we continue to create new and exciting programming with a proven mix of classical favorites, unique, eclectic, cutting-edge musical selections, family-friendly and theatre events. Learn more about SBMF at our website: siletzbaymusic.org
