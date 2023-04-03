Siletz Bay Music Festival kicks off its 2023 season with the Swing Into Spring fundraiser dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City.

Music lovers are invited to a lively evening of dinner, fundraising and music from Latin jazz vocalist Jessie Marquez, who blends Cuban, Brazilian, jazz and pop sounds with lush harmonies and cool grooves.

Siletz Bay Music Event

Latin jazz vocalist Jessie Marquez is scheduled to perform at the Swing Into Spring fundraiser dinner on Saturday, April 15.
