Siletz Bay Music Festival kicks off its 2023 season with the Swing Into Spring fundraiser dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, 540 NE Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
Music lovers are invited to a lively evening of dinner, fundraising and music from Latin jazz vocalist Jessie Marquez, who blends Cuban, Brazilian, jazz and pop sounds with lush harmonies and cool grooves.
The evening begins with a signature silent auction and reception at 5:30 p.m.
Organizers said tantalizing appetizers prepared by Biscuit & Pickles Catering will be offered and Lincoln City Mayor Susan Wahlke will serve as celebrity bartender at the open bar.
Loquacious locals Roger Robertson of Allways Traveling and Patrick Alexander, publisher of Oregon Coast Today, are emcees for the event.
Auction highlights
Luxury Mexico Stay: A six-night stay in an incredible 3 bedroom/3 bath home in Loreto Bay, Mexico. This beautifully-appointed home comes furnished with everything needed for the perfect Baja California vacation.
Beachcrest Brewer’s Dream: A hands-on Beachcrest Brewing experience where the winner will formulate and brew their own custom beer (with plenty of beer samples and wood-fired pizza along the way.) Their creation (minus a case or two for the brewer) will be marketed and sold as a Siletz Bay Music Festival fundraiser.
Fish with the Commish: A four-hour salmon fishing trip on the Alsea River with Lincoln County Commissioner Kaety Jacobson. This trip is for two lucky people and up to four unlucky salmon during the fall salmon run from late August through September 2023. Fish are not guaranteed, but a good time is!
Proceeds from Swing Into Spring benefit the Siletz Bay Music Festival, scheduled this year from Aug. 25 to Sept. 3.
Artistic Director Yaacov Bergman and an ensemble of over 50 virtuoso musicians from around the world will stage chamber and jazz performances at the Lincoln City Cultural Center, the Congregational Church, Regatta Park, and the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center in Newport. Orchestral performances will take place at Chinook Winds Casino Resort.
Tickets to Swing Into Spring are $100 and available online at siletzbaymusic.org, or by calling 541-264-5828.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.