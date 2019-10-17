Siletz Bay Music Festival (SBMF), the Oregon Coasts’ most prestigious multi-genre music series, will inaugurate its 10th anniversary season by delighting jazz lovers and Halloween revelers with an intimate fund-raising concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at a private Lincoln City home.
Top-notch talent set to perform at the event includes SBMF favorites Ken Peplowski on clarinet and sax, vocalist Clairdee and Gary Hobbs on drums as well as festival newcomers Randy Porter on piano and Tom Wakeling on bass.
Rudy and Marilyn Salci will host the event in their beautiful home in Lincoln City. Homemade Halloween goodies will be provided by the SBMF board, friends of the festival and My Petite Sweet.
Music, goodies, wine, soft drinks and coffee are included in the ticket price of $75. There will be a balloon raffle for hundreds of dollars in gift certificates. Costumes are encouraged with a prize for the best. All proceeds will help fund the 2020 season of the Siletz Bay Music Festival, bringing world-class classical, jazz and cabaret music performed by renowned artists to Lincoln City and the surrounding communities.
The 2020 season, marking the 10th anniversary year of Siletz Bay Music Festival, will be a year of celebrations – anniversaries of major figures in the music world: from Beethoven to Brubeck, Sondheim to Peggy Lee.
An exciting program is being crafted, bringing back festival regulars and new talent selected by renowned Festival creative director Yaacov Bergman. The SBMF tradition of providing two weeks of classical chamber and orchestral concerts as well as jazz, musical comedy and special surprises will continue as will the tradition of offering three concerts free to the public, one a special performance for children and their families.
Tickets for the Oct. 26 fundraiser are available at www.siletzbaymusic.org. Or call 541-264-5828. Capacity is limited, and tickets are offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.