An exciting program of virtuoso, eclectic music and a sumptuous dinner will delight gastronomes and music lovers alike on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.
Next Saturday, the Siletz Bay Music Festival presents their Winterfest fundraiser - Siletz: River of Dreams, a musical feast featuring the Oregon Coast debut of the virtuoso musical group, Sage Rendezvous.
Denise Dillenbeck music lovers will not want to miss Sage Rendezvous, an eclectic group composed of a family of long-time Festival favorites: violinist Denise Dillenbeck (who serves as the Siletz Bay Music Festival’s concertmaster), her husband, percussionist/drummer Mark Goodenberger and his daughters Sophia and Noelle Goodenberger on vocals, piano, guitar and percussion. They’ll be joined by cellist Nancy Ives on the LCCC stage.
Sage Rendezvous performs a mixture of classical, jazz, pop and folk. It’s music of far flung destinations, of longing, music that sizzles, warms your heart and lights up your imagination. Their inspirations are wide-ranging: Erik Satie, Jacques Brel, Rufus Wainwright, Ella Fitzgerald, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Astor Piazzolla, Pink Martini, Manuel De Falla, The Beatles, Jill Sobule, Bruce Cockburn, and more. Their repertoire is a melange of familiar songs, hidden gems, and original works.
The Cultural Center’s catering service will serve a delicious full dinner including salad, rolls, two entrées, one for the vegans and dessert included in the ticket price of $95.
A 50 / 50 raffle and a silent auction including a wide assortment of baskets provided by board members and local businesses will also be part of the evening’s festivities. All proceeds will help fund the 2020 season of the Siletz Bay Music Festival, bringing world-class music performed by renowned artists to Lincoln City and the surrounding communities.
Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and the performance will begin at 6:45 p.m.
The 2020 Siletz Bay Music Festival, marking the Festival’s 10th anniversary year, will be a year of celebrations – anniversaries of major figures in the music world: from Beethoven to Brubeck, Sondheim to Peggy Lee.
An exciting program is being crafted, bringing back festival regulars and new talent selected by Festival artistic director Yaacov Bergman. The SBMF tradition of providing two weeks of classical chamber and orchestral concerts as well as jazz, musical comedy and special surprises will continue as will the tradition of offering three concerts free to the public, one a special performance for children and their families, “The Noisy Intermission.”
