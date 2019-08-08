The annual Nesika Illahee Pow-Wow, held by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, takes place this year on Aug. 9-11 in Siletz.
The public is invited to attend this free family-friendly event, a tradition for the Siletz people and other American Indians, sponsored by Chinook Winds Casino Resort and Pepsi Bottling Company.
All events, except the parade, take place at the Pauline Ricks Memorial Pow-Wow Grounds on Government Hill in Siletz.
“Everyone is invited to experience our pow-wow and learn about American Indian culture and dance,” said Buddy Lane, Tribal cultural education director and pow-wow coordinator. “Come join us at our annual celebration.”
The celebration will start with the crowning of the 2019-20 Siletz Royalty on Friday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. Participants dressed in all dance styles will enter the arena at 7 p.m. during the first Grand Entry, followed by preliminary rounds of competition for youth and teens.
A parade winds through downtown Siletz at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. This hometown event includes Tribal royalty, drummers, dancers, equestrian units, vintage cars and floats.
Pre-registration is available by accessing a registration form on the Tribe’s website – ctsi.nsn.us; picking one up at the Tribal administration building, 201 SE Swan Ave. in Siletz; or by contacting Lane at 541-444-8230 or 800-922-1399, ext. 1230.
Registration also is available the morning of the parade at 8 a.m. at the Tribal administration building. If you are not registered by 9 a.m., you cannot take part in the judging, which starts at 9 a.m. You can, however, still participate in the parade.
The parade is followed by a Grand Entry at 1 p.m. at the pow-wow grounds. Competition dancing for youth and teens continues in the afternoon. Competition dancing after the 7 p.m. Grand Entry continues with Golden Age and adult categories and the finals for youth and teens.
On Sunday, Aug. 11, the final day of the pow-wow, a Grand Entry takes place at noon. This session includes team dances, a women’s basket cap special and a round bustle special for men. It will end with awards for the Golden Age, adult, teen and youth category winners. Prizes range from $25 to $600.
A variety of food, Native arts and crafts, and jewelry will be offered for sale by more than 50 vendors on the pow-wow grounds.
“Come and see the variety of vendors at our annual summer pow-wow. Many facets of indigenous America are represented both in craft and food,” Lane said. “There’s a lot to look at and experience, there’s something for everyone here.”
A free shuttle will be available from various parking lots in Siletz to the pow-wow on Government Hill. Signs will be posted. Parking is extremely limited at the pow-wow grounds, so the shuttle is the best way to get there.
This is an alcohol- and drug-free event. Listen carefully to the pow-wow announcer, who will tell you when you can and when you should not take photos. The announcer also will explain the significance of the events taking place in the dance arena throughout the pow-wow.
Pow-Wow Schedule
Friday, Aug. 9
6 p.m. – Royalty Crowning
7 p.m. – Grand Entry
Saturday, Aug. 10
10 a.m. – Parade
1 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Grand Entry
Sunday, Aug. 11
Noon – Grand Entry
