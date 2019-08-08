Group Photo 910 PRINT.JPG

The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund distributed $325,626 to 65 organizations on Aug. 2 as it continued its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.

The Siletz Tribe has made contributions through employment, monetary donations and cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County and the state of Oregon. The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed more than $13.1 million since its inception in 2001.

Overall, the Tribe has honored its tradition of sharing within the community by distributing more than $17.1 million through the charitable fund and other Tribal resources. Chinook Winds has donated more than $6.5 million in cash and fund-raising items since it opened in 1995. The casino also provides in-kind donations of convention space for various fund-raisers as well as technical support, advertising and manpower for many events.

The next deadline to submit applications is Sept. 3, 2019. Eligibility for money from the charitable fund is limited to two categories:

- Entities and activities located in the Siletz Tribe’s 11-county service area (Lincoln, Tillamook, Linn, Lane, Benton, Polk, Yamhill, Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties)

- Native American entities and activities located anywhere in the United States

Applications and requirements can be obtained at ctsi.nsn.us/charitable-contribution-fund; by calling 800-922-1399, ext. 1227, or 541-444-8227; or by mailing Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, P.O. Box 549, Siletz, OR 97380-0549. Applications can be submitted via e-mail at stccf@live.com.

The $325,626 distributed on Aug. 2 went to these groups and organizations:

Arts – $12,174

Eugene Opera – venue rental, royalty fees, community tickets, printing, postage and marketing for The Little Match Girl Passion this December; Eugene, OR; $1,900

Lane Arts Council – supplies and rental costs for four-month Fiesta Cultural celebration; Eugene, OR; $3,000

Willamette University – create and perform a musical piece based on Oregon Poet Laureate Elizabeth Woody’s poetry; Salem, OR; $5,000

Yaquina River Museum of Art – advertising for annual Labor Day Art Walk; Toledo, OR; $2,274

Cultural Activities – $16,200

Confined Inter-Tribal Group – dance prizes, food, rentals and other costs for gourd dance and pow-wow in Oklahoma Department of Corrections; Lexington, OK; $500

Grupo Latino de Accion Directa – mariachi band and folkloric dancer artist fees for one-day cultural event, Herencia Hispana/Hispanic Heritage; Eugene, OR; $1,500

Native American Inmate Club – crafting supplies, food and drum stipends for pow-wow at Columbia River Correctional Institution; Portland, OR; $500

Santiam Native American Religious Group – food and other costs of pow-wow at Santiam Correctional Institution; Salem, OR; $500

Siletz Tribal Elders Council – lodging and meals to attend Gathering of Basketweavers; Otis, OR; $12,700

Two Rivers Native American Circle – guest gas cards, lodging and food for pow-wow at Two Rivers Correctional Institution; Portland, OR; $500

Education – $88,393

Eddyville Charter School – books, seat pockets, rug, tables and chairs to update learning environment of first-grade classroom; Eddyville, OR; $2,989

Lincoln County School District – Makerspace furniture, Chromebooks and classroom equipment for Future Bound, a new alternative education program for middle school youth; Newport, OR; $9,400

Oregon Coast Community College Foundation – VRTEX 360+ dual user virtual welding machine to expand number of seats in the welding class for Maritime Construction Program; Newport, OR; $48,000

Oregon Council for the Social Studies – catering costs for conference at PSU Native American Student Center for educators implementing SB 13-Tribal History and HB 2845-Ethnic Studies; Salem, OR; $2,000

Oregon Garden Foundation – forest and wetland ecology for 4th-6th grade outdoor field trips, a partnership of Oregon Forest Resources Institute and Oregon Garden; Silverton, OR; $5,000

Siletz Studio at Taft – 3D printers and FSK plastic shredder to reuse students’ 3D projects; Depoe Bay, OR; $4,700

Siletz Valley Friends of the Library – annual liability insurance premium to protect library volunteers; Siletz, OR; $766

South Albany High School – speech and debate tournament costs and vouchers to help members purchase professional attire; Albany, OR; $5,000

Tenas Illahee Child Care Center – purchase disaster evacuation cribs; update age-appropriate toys and outdoor play equipment; Siletz, OR; $7,462

Toledo Junior/Senior High School – two 3D printers and filament supplies to incorporate 3D printing into middle school STEM classes; Toledo, OR; $876

Waldport Public Library – upgrade Internet services, replace five public use monitors and Userful computer server; Waldport, OR; $2,200

Environment and Natural Resource Preservation – $10,130

Lower Nehalem Watershed Council – rapid bioassessment and spawning gravel inventory to identify and prioritize stream habitat projects; Nehalem, OR; $7,500

Salmon Drift Creek Watershed Council – 2 portable toilets at Salmon River fishing access points; Neotsu, OR; $630

View the Future – cables, decking and framing materials to construct suspension bridge on the Amanda Trail; Yachats, OR; $2,000

Health – $56,743

Central Linn Gleaners – freeze dryer to better preserve foods when abundant and maintain 97% of nutritional value; Halsey, OR; $3,495

Central Linn Gleaners – food resources for weekly distribution; Halsey, OR; $2,000

FISH of Albany – food for Snack Packs, a weekend food program for school children in 2019-2020; Albany, OR; $2,000

Food Share of Lincoln County – food resources for low-income emergency food distribution network; Newport, OR; $11,000

Fresh and Local, First! – SNAP match tokens for produce at local farmers markets in Benton and Linn counties; Corvallis, OR; $2,000

Linda L. Vladyka Breast Wellness Foundation –field rental and umpire fees for Play for a Cure slow-pitch softball tournament to raise money for and awareness about breast cancer; Salem, OR; $4,330

Meals for Seniors – food resources for on-site meals for seniors and meal delivery for homebound clients; Rockaway Beach, OR; $2,000

Newport Food Pantry – food resources for Operation Snackpacks, a weekend food program for Newport-area school children; Newport, OR; $2,000

North Lincoln Hospital Foundation – 2 patient lifts for emergency department exam rooms in new hospital building; Lincoln City, OR; $14,918

Philomath Community Gleaners – food resources for community food bank; Corvallis, OR; $2,000

Soroptimist International of Albany – sponsor Walk for the Cause in October to help women fighting breast cancer; Albany, OR; $3,000

St. Martin’s Episcopal Church – hygiene and health items for personal care kits distributed to guests of Lebanon Soup Kitchen; Lebanon, OR; $500

Virginia Garcia Memorial Foundation – Baby Day dental kit supplies for the 5 clinics in Washington and Yamhill counties; Aloha, OR; $2,500

Yamhill Community Action Partnership – livestock meat processing fees for donated 4-H and FFA-raised hogs; meat to be distributed to food pantries and meal sites; McMinnville, OR; $5,000

Historical Preservation – $35,000

Siletz Tribal Arts and Heritage Society – museum capital building fund; Siletz, OR; $25,000

Yale Union – restoration of windows in the 1908 Yale Union Laundry building, home of Yale Union nonprofit art center; Portland, OR; $10,000

Housing – $12,500

Northwest Coastal Housing – architect and land use development fees in preparation for low-income and workforce housing expansion; Newport, OR; $12,500

Other – $27,353

American Legion Auxiliary Post 116 – Thanksgiving meal for veterans and community Christmas party; Gleneden Beach, OR; $3,000

Business for Excellence in Youth – fuel, vehicle insurance, etc., to operate van for kids food program; Neotsu, OR; $7,000

Lincoln City Senior Center – food/supplies to host annual Thanksgiving luncheon; Lincoln City, OR; $600

Newport Elks Lodge #2105 – exterior siding repairs at lodge; Newport, OR; $10,000

Siletz Valley Grange – install emergency exit signs and push bars on exit doors, and replace kitchen utility door; Siletz, OR; $2,307

Tillamook Serenity Club – ADA accessibility, energy efficiency and security improvements to club facility offering 12-step programs, meetings and peer support; Tillamook, OR; $2,446

Toledo Cemetery Association – replace riding mower; Toledo, OR; $2,000

Prevention – $46,455

Altrusa International of Albany – gift cards for annual back-to-school clothes shopping for low-income youth; Albany, OR; $3,000

Altrusa International of Yaquina Bay – Project School Bell emergency clothing, shoes, backpacks, etc., to help students in Lincoln County schools; Toledo, OR; $3,000

East County Community Partnership – supplies and services to meet health, food, clothing and educational needs of students; Toledo, OR; $3,950

Liberty House – Protecting Children child abuse prevention workbooks in English and Spanish; Salem, OR; $3,000

Lincoln City Youth Cheerleading – EZ Flex cheerleading mats for practices and performances for grades 3-8; Otis, OR; $4,955

Monmouth Christian Church – backpacks for Back-2-School student resource events in Falls City and Monmouth; Monmouth, OR; $3,000

Parenting Now! – child safety seats for low-income families attending a parenting child safety clinic; Eugene, OR; $5,000

Siletz Valley Early College Academy, Wrestling – singlets, warm-ups and OSAA-approved uniforms; Siletz, OR; $5,600

Special Olympics, Oregon – busing, lodging and other costs to assist persons with intellectual disabilities in Lincoln County train for and compete in 2020 events; Beaverton, OR; $10,000

Sprague High School, Dance Team – floor tarp for show dance team competitions; Salem, OR; $1,000

Sprague High School, Leadership – match secured funding for blankets, toys and supplies for Leadership students’ annual visit to Hoover Elementary to distribute Christmas gifts; Salem, OR; $200

Tillamook High School, Football – helmets, shoulder pads and padded girdles; Tillamook, OR; $3,750

Public Safety – $20,678

Halsey-Shedd Rural Fire Protection District – Jacob’s trauma kits for classrooms and buses throughout district; kit has immediate medical triage supplies for catastrophic events; Halsey, OR; $4,500

Lincoln County School District – lockdown blackout shades for interior classroom door windows of Waldport, Toledo and Newport schools; Newport, OR; $8,683

Newport Police Volunteers Association – helmets for children participating in bicycle safety program; Newport, OR; $1,195

Siletz Valley Fire District – 2 desktop computers as part of data-based system upgrade to better meet security and fiscal compliance safeguards; Siletz, OR; $2,400

Toledo Police Department – 3 AEDs with cases for patrol cars and/or police dispatch center; Toledo, OR; $3,900

