The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund distributed $325,626 to 65 organizations on Aug. 2 as it continued its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.
The Siletz Tribe has made contributions through employment, monetary donations and cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County and the state of Oregon. The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed more than $13.1 million since its inception in 2001.
Overall, the Tribe has honored its tradition of sharing within the community by distributing more than $17.1 million through the charitable fund and other Tribal resources. Chinook Winds has donated more than $6.5 million in cash and fund-raising items since it opened in 1995. The casino also provides in-kind donations of convention space for various fund-raisers as well as technical support, advertising and manpower for many events.
The next deadline to submit applications is Sept. 3, 2019. Eligibility for money from the charitable fund is limited to two categories:
- Entities and activities located in the Siletz Tribe’s 11-county service area (Lincoln, Tillamook, Linn, Lane, Benton, Polk, Yamhill, Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties)
- Native American entities and activities located anywhere in the United States
Applications and requirements can be obtained at ctsi.nsn.us/charitable-contribution-fund; by calling 800-922-1399, ext. 1227, or 541-444-8227; or by mailing Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, P.O. Box 549, Siletz, OR 97380-0549. Applications can be submitted via e-mail at stccf@live.com.
The $325,626 distributed on Aug. 2 went to these groups and organizations:
Arts – $12,174
Eugene Opera – venue rental, royalty fees, community tickets, printing, postage and marketing for The Little Match Girl Passion this December; Eugene, OR; $1,900
Lane Arts Council – supplies and rental costs for four-month Fiesta Cultural celebration; Eugene, OR; $3,000
Willamette University – create and perform a musical piece based on Oregon Poet Laureate Elizabeth Woody’s poetry; Salem, OR; $5,000
Yaquina River Museum of Art – advertising for annual Labor Day Art Walk; Toledo, OR; $2,274
Cultural Activities – $16,200
Confined Inter-Tribal Group – dance prizes, food, rentals and other costs for gourd dance and pow-wow in Oklahoma Department of Corrections; Lexington, OK; $500
Grupo Latino de Accion Directa – mariachi band and folkloric dancer artist fees for one-day cultural event, Herencia Hispana/Hispanic Heritage; Eugene, OR; $1,500
Native American Inmate Club – crafting supplies, food and drum stipends for pow-wow at Columbia River Correctional Institution; Portland, OR; $500
Santiam Native American Religious Group – food and other costs of pow-wow at Santiam Correctional Institution; Salem, OR; $500
Siletz Tribal Elders Council – lodging and meals to attend Gathering of Basketweavers; Otis, OR; $12,700
Two Rivers Native American Circle – guest gas cards, lodging and food for pow-wow at Two Rivers Correctional Institution; Portland, OR; $500
Education – $88,393
Eddyville Charter School – books, seat pockets, rug, tables and chairs to update learning environment of first-grade classroom; Eddyville, OR; $2,989
Lincoln County School District – Makerspace furniture, Chromebooks and classroom equipment for Future Bound, a new alternative education program for middle school youth; Newport, OR; $9,400
Oregon Coast Community College Foundation – VRTEX 360+ dual user virtual welding machine to expand number of seats in the welding class for Maritime Construction Program; Newport, OR; $48,000
Oregon Council for the Social Studies – catering costs for conference at PSU Native American Student Center for educators implementing SB 13-Tribal History and HB 2845-Ethnic Studies; Salem, OR; $2,000
Oregon Garden Foundation – forest and wetland ecology for 4th-6th grade outdoor field trips, a partnership of Oregon Forest Resources Institute and Oregon Garden; Silverton, OR; $5,000
Siletz Studio at Taft – 3D printers and FSK plastic shredder to reuse students’ 3D projects; Depoe Bay, OR; $4,700
Siletz Valley Friends of the Library – annual liability insurance premium to protect library volunteers; Siletz, OR; $766
South Albany High School – speech and debate tournament costs and vouchers to help members purchase professional attire; Albany, OR; $5,000
Tenas Illahee Child Care Center – purchase disaster evacuation cribs; update age-appropriate toys and outdoor play equipment; Siletz, OR; $7,462
Toledo Junior/Senior High School – two 3D printers and filament supplies to incorporate 3D printing into middle school STEM classes; Toledo, OR; $876
Waldport Public Library – upgrade Internet services, replace five public use monitors and Userful computer server; Waldport, OR; $2,200
Environment and Natural Resource Preservation – $10,130
Lower Nehalem Watershed Council – rapid bioassessment and spawning gravel inventory to identify and prioritize stream habitat projects; Nehalem, OR; $7,500
Salmon Drift Creek Watershed Council – 2 portable toilets at Salmon River fishing access points; Neotsu, OR; $630
View the Future – cables, decking and framing materials to construct suspension bridge on the Amanda Trail; Yachats, OR; $2,000
Health – $56,743
Central Linn Gleaners – freeze dryer to better preserve foods when abundant and maintain 97% of nutritional value; Halsey, OR; $3,495
Central Linn Gleaners – food resources for weekly distribution; Halsey, OR; $2,000
FISH of Albany – food for Snack Packs, a weekend food program for school children in 2019-2020; Albany, OR; $2,000
Food Share of Lincoln County – food resources for low-income emergency food distribution network; Newport, OR; $11,000
Fresh and Local, First! – SNAP match tokens for produce at local farmers markets in Benton and Linn counties; Corvallis, OR; $2,000
Linda L. Vladyka Breast Wellness Foundation –field rental and umpire fees for Play for a Cure slow-pitch softball tournament to raise money for and awareness about breast cancer; Salem, OR; $4,330
Meals for Seniors – food resources for on-site meals for seniors and meal delivery for homebound clients; Rockaway Beach, OR; $2,000
Newport Food Pantry – food resources for Operation Snackpacks, a weekend food program for Newport-area school children; Newport, OR; $2,000
North Lincoln Hospital Foundation – 2 patient lifts for emergency department exam rooms in new hospital building; Lincoln City, OR; $14,918
Philomath Community Gleaners – food resources for community food bank; Corvallis, OR; $2,000
Soroptimist International of Albany – sponsor Walk for the Cause in October to help women fighting breast cancer; Albany, OR; $3,000
St. Martin’s Episcopal Church – hygiene and health items for personal care kits distributed to guests of Lebanon Soup Kitchen; Lebanon, OR; $500
Virginia Garcia Memorial Foundation – Baby Day dental kit supplies for the 5 clinics in Washington and Yamhill counties; Aloha, OR; $2,500
Yamhill Community Action Partnership – livestock meat processing fees for donated 4-H and FFA-raised hogs; meat to be distributed to food pantries and meal sites; McMinnville, OR; $5,000
Historical Preservation – $35,000
Siletz Tribal Arts and Heritage Society – museum capital building fund; Siletz, OR; $25,000
Yale Union – restoration of windows in the 1908 Yale Union Laundry building, home of Yale Union nonprofit art center; Portland, OR; $10,000
Housing – $12,500
Northwest Coastal Housing – architect and land use development fees in preparation for low-income and workforce housing expansion; Newport, OR; $12,500
Other – $27,353
American Legion Auxiliary Post 116 – Thanksgiving meal for veterans and community Christmas party; Gleneden Beach, OR; $3,000
Business for Excellence in Youth – fuel, vehicle insurance, etc., to operate van for kids food program; Neotsu, OR; $7,000
Lincoln City Senior Center – food/supplies to host annual Thanksgiving luncheon; Lincoln City, OR; $600
Newport Elks Lodge #2105 – exterior siding repairs at lodge; Newport, OR; $10,000
Siletz Valley Grange – install emergency exit signs and push bars on exit doors, and replace kitchen utility door; Siletz, OR; $2,307
Tillamook Serenity Club – ADA accessibility, energy efficiency and security improvements to club facility offering 12-step programs, meetings and peer support; Tillamook, OR; $2,446
Toledo Cemetery Association – replace riding mower; Toledo, OR; $2,000
Prevention – $46,455
Altrusa International of Albany – gift cards for annual back-to-school clothes shopping for low-income youth; Albany, OR; $3,000
Altrusa International of Yaquina Bay – Project School Bell emergency clothing, shoes, backpacks, etc., to help students in Lincoln County schools; Toledo, OR; $3,000
East County Community Partnership – supplies and services to meet health, food, clothing and educational needs of students; Toledo, OR; $3,950
Liberty House – Protecting Children child abuse prevention workbooks in English and Spanish; Salem, OR; $3,000
Lincoln City Youth Cheerleading – EZ Flex cheerleading mats for practices and performances for grades 3-8; Otis, OR; $4,955
Monmouth Christian Church – backpacks for Back-2-School student resource events in Falls City and Monmouth; Monmouth, OR; $3,000
Parenting Now! – child safety seats for low-income families attending a parenting child safety clinic; Eugene, OR; $5,000
Siletz Valley Early College Academy, Wrestling – singlets, warm-ups and OSAA-approved uniforms; Siletz, OR; $5,600
Special Olympics, Oregon – busing, lodging and other costs to assist persons with intellectual disabilities in Lincoln County train for and compete in 2020 events; Beaverton, OR; $10,000
Sprague High School, Dance Team – floor tarp for show dance team competitions; Salem, OR; $1,000
Sprague High School, Leadership – match secured funding for blankets, toys and supplies for Leadership students’ annual visit to Hoover Elementary to distribute Christmas gifts; Salem, OR; $200
Tillamook High School, Football – helmets, shoulder pads and padded girdles; Tillamook, OR; $3,750
Public Safety – $20,678
Halsey-Shedd Rural Fire Protection District – Jacob’s trauma kits for classrooms and buses throughout district; kit has immediate medical triage supplies for catastrophic events; Halsey, OR; $4,500
Lincoln County School District – lockdown blackout shades for interior classroom door windows of Waldport, Toledo and Newport schools; Newport, OR; $8,683
Newport Police Volunteers Association – helmets for children participating in bicycle safety program; Newport, OR; $1,195
Siletz Valley Fire District – 2 desktop computers as part of data-based system upgrade to better meet security and fiscal compliance safeguards; Siletz, OR; $2,400
Toledo Police Department – 3 AEDs with cases for patrol cars and/or police dispatch center; Toledo, OR; $3,900
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.