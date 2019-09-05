The community is invited to join Siletz Tribal members and friends this Friday-Sunday, Sept. 6-8, for the 24th Annual Run to the Rogue.
This event is a 234-mile relay run/walk in memory of the Siletz Tribal ancestors who were forcibly removed from their homeland in Rogue River country in the mid-1800s and marched north to Siletz and the confinements of the Coast Reservation. This annual relay run is the closest today’s Tribal members can come to their ancestors’ experience on the journey from their homeland.
You can register at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, or at any time on the run. The run begins in Siletz on Sept. 6 at 8:30 a.m. at the Tribal Community Center and ends Sunday, Sept. 8, at Oak Flat on the Rogue River. Lunch then will be served at Cougar Lane Lodge, 4219 Agness Road; turn right when leaving Oak Flat onto Agness Road.
Please be aware of the following:
- Volunteers are welcome to run, walk or help out with camp setup, cleanup, cooking and other areas. You do not need a relay team to participate. Individuals are welcome.
- Youth can participate but need a designated adult committed to traveling and camping with the youth.
- Camping sites, meals and runners’ support and refreshments are provided along the route.
- An orientation session will be held Sept. 6 at 8 a.m. at the Tribal Community Center in Siletz, when Run to the Rogue T-shirts will be distributed to participants.
For more information, contact Buddy Lane, cultural education director, at 800-922-1399, ext. 1230; 541-444-8230; or buddyl@ctsi.nsn.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.