Online learning lab

Photo: Spencer Smith, director of Information Technology, tests out equipment in the new online learning lab.

Oregon Coast Community College recently received a $5000 donation from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contributions Fund for updated equipment to create an online learning lab. OCCC students who have unreliable internet at home can now log into their classes from this lab on campus, whether or not the instructor is on-site.

