Oregon Coast Community College recently received a $5000 donation from the Siletz Tribal Charitable Contributions Fund for updated equipment to create an online learning lab. OCCC students who have unreliable internet at home can now log into their classes from this lab on campus, whether or not the instructor is on-site.
Siletz Tribe donates $5,000 for online learning lab at OCCC
-
- Updated
- 0
Online Poll
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending This Week
Articles
- Coos Bay man arrested for assaulting suspected car thief
- John Wheeler named interim general manager for Chinook Winds Casino Resort
- Two cases of omicron variant reported in Lincoln County
- Police Blotter: Vehicle backed into, home burglary, crashes due to weather
- Oregon reports 2,948 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 15 new deaths
- Adventist Health Tillamook announces free take-home COVID-19 test kits
- Current E-Edition
- LSCO - NWS Flood Watch Issued
- Tip of the week: Unlawful lights on motor vehicles
- LCSO - NWS Update - Special Weather Statement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.