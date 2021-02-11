Sharon Edenfield, Angela Ramirez and Frank Aspria Sr. were elected to the Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians in elections held last week.
Edenfield, from Siletz, Ore., was re-elected with 543 votes; Ramirez, from Siletz, was re-elected with 528 votes; and Aspria, from Siletz, was elected with 415 votes. Five candidates ran for the three open positions and the three who received the most votes were elected.
These individuals will serve with Lillie Butler and Alfred (Bud) Lane III, both of Siletz, and Delores Pigsley of Keizer, Ore., whose terms expire in 2022; and with Loraine Butler of Siletz, Robert Kentta from Logsden, Ore; and Selene Rilatos from Toledo, Ore., whose terms expire in 2023. Term of office is three years for each position on the nine-member council.
829 ballots were returned and accepted. Enrolled members of the Siletz Tribe who are age 18 and older are eligible to vote in Tribal elections. The Tribe has more than 5,500 enrolled members.
The swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected council members took place last weekend at the Tribal administration building in Siletz.
