The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund has distributed $418,054.48 to 34 organizations as it continues its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and current restrictions on gatherings of people, the reception originally scheduled for Aug. 7 was canceled.

The Siletz Tribe has made contributions through employment, monetary donations and cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County and the state of Oregon. The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed more than $14.5 million since its inception in 2001.

Overall, the Tribe has honored its tradition of sharing within the community by distributing more than $18.6 million through the charitable fund and other Tribal resources. Chinook Winds has donated more than $6.5 million in cash and fund-raising items since it opened in 1995. The casino also provides in-kind donations of convention space for various fund-raisers as well as technical support, advertising and manpower for many events.

The next deadline to submit applications is Sept. 1, 2020. Eligibility for money from the charitable fund is limited to two categories:

- Entities and activities located in the Siletz Tribe’s 11-county service area (Lincoln, Tillamook, Linn, Lane, Benton, Polk, Yamhill, Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties).

- Native American entities and activities located anywhere in the United States.

Applications and requirements can be obtained at ctsi.nsn.us/charitable-contribution-fund; by calling 800-922-1399, ext. 1227, or 541-444-8227; or by mailing Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, P.O. Box 549, Siletz, OR 97380-0549. Applications can be submitted via e-mail at stccf@live.com.

Distribution of $418,054.48

Cultural Activities – $1,000

Mill Creek Correctional Native American Religious Services – supplies and medicines for cultural activities and smudge, pipe and sweatlodge ceremonies; Salem, OR; $500

Santiam Native American Religious Group – salmon, elk, buffalo and other food, supplies for handmade gifts and port-a-potty rentals for pow-wow in September; Salem, OR; $500

Education – $308,347.98

Eddyville Charter School – refrigerator/freezer, and medical and office supplies to expand school health center; Eddyville, OR; $4,500

Oregon Coast Community College – services of an outside education vendor to provide one-on-one, on-demand online tutorial services; Newport, OR; $5,000

Philomath Elementary School – early reading chapter books for first- and second-grade students; Philomath, OR; $668.60

Siletz Valley Friends of the Library – annual professional deep cleaning of community library; Siletz, OR; $829.38

Siletz Valley School – K-12 charter operations and sports programs for 2020-2021; Siletz, OR; $292,000

Sweet Home Public Library – books, outreach and meeting food for One Community reading program and books for middle school teams in Oregon Battle of the Books; Sweet Home, OR; $1,750

The Pilcrow Foundation – children’s books by American Indian authors/illustrators for distribution to rural public libraries in Oregon; Cottage Grove, OR; $3,600

Environment & Natural Resource Preservation – $12,500

Devils Lake Water Improvement District – IDEXX laboratory tray sealer for ongoing work to monitor and improve Devils Lake water quality; Lincoln City, OR; $4,000

Oregon Wild – developing/editing podcasts on California condor advocacy and recovery; Portland, OR; $2,500

Yamhill Soil & Water Conservation District – heavy duty split-deck tilt trailer to transport district’s mower and loader equipment between conservation properties; McMinnville, OR; $6,000

Health – $30,265

ALS Association, Oregon and SW Washington Chapter – direct ALS client financial support as part of COVID-19 crisis response for high-risk individuals; Portland, OR; $2,740

Boost Oregon – childhood vaccine education materials/workshops to improve outreach to refugee and immigrant parents of diverse cultures and spoken languages; Portland, OR; $5,000

Lincoln County Master Gardeners Association – GreenBed raised garden kits and supplies to replace deteriorating wood beds to finish project of improving accessibility for seniors; Newport, OR; $4,525

National Urban Housing & Economic Community Development Corporation – Safe Moms, Safe Babies diaper drive to help low-income families; Molalla, OR; $500

Outgrowing Hunger – water/site fees, garden supplies, tools and equipment for community gardens at 12 sites serving more than 450 immigrant and refugee families; Gresham, OR; $5,000

Philomath Community Gleaners – food for community food bank; Corvallis, OR; $2,000

Portland Backpack – food and grocery gift cards for weekend backpack food programs at Martin Luther King Jr., Woodlawn and Rosa Parks schools; Portland, OR; $5,000

RSVP of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties – durable medical equipment for fall prevention and mobility of seniors; Albany, OR; $2,000

Salvation Army of Lincoln County – food shares for emergency food box distribution program; Newport, OR; $2,000

South Benton County Gleaners – food resources and gas cards for volunteers doing food and firewood delivery; Monroe, OR; $1,500

Historical Preservation – $25,000

Siletz Tribal Arts and Heritage Society – Tribal museum capital building fund; Siletz, OR; $25,000

Housing – $6,200

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln County – support for critical home repair program for low-income homeowners to meet safety, accessibility (ramps) and municipal codes; Newport, OR; $5,000

House of Grace – match secured resources to help replace heavy duty washer and dryer at young women’s housing program; Bay City, OR; $1,200

Other – $10,945.50

American Legion Auxiliary Post 116 – food, supplies and gifts for annual Thanksgiving meal for veterans and community Christmas party; Gleneden Beach, OR; $2,000

Central Coast Humane Society – support for spay/neuter voucher program for qualifying low-income pet owners; Newport, OR; $3,500

Lincoln City Senior Center – turkeys, food and supplies for annual Thanksgiving luncheon for community seniors; Lincoln City, OR; $600

Toledo Elks Lodge 1664 – materials and lift rental for exterior lodge repairs, plus painting and rain gutter replacement; Siletz, OR; $4,845.50

Prevention – $18,796

Adler’s Voice – trainings, curriculum, website and materials to expand End the Silence child abuse prevention campaign in Marion and Tillamook counties; Bend, OR; $7,500

B’nai B’rith Camp – scholarships for Lincoln County day campers and meal/food costs; Beaverton, OR; $7,500

Old Mill Center for Children and Families – child educational books and gas cards for families in home visiting program in rural Benton County; Corvallis, OR; $660

Southern Linn Youth Services Team – support for multidisciplinary team approach to eliminate barriers that keep children from attending school and making connections at school; Albany, OR; $3,136

Public Safety – $5,000

Fire Technology Foundation – wildland fire mask/respirators for distribution at no cost to wildland firefighting teams in Linn and Marion counties; Albany, OR; $5,000

