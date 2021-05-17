The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund has distributed $189,895.53 to 30 organizations as it continues its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and current restrictions on gatherings of people, the reception originally scheduled for May 7 was canceled.
The Siletz Tribe has made contributions through employment, monetary donations and cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County and the state of Oregon. The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed more than $14.8 million since its inception in 2001.
Overall, the Tribe has honored its tradition of sharing within the community by distributing more than $19 million through the charitable fund and other Tribal resources. Chinook Winds has donated more than $6.5 million in cash and fund-raising items since it opened in 1995. The casino also provides in-kind donations of convention space for various fund-raisers as well as technical support, advertising and manpower for many events.
The next deadline to submit applications is June 1. Eligibility for money from the charitable fund is limited to two categories:
· Entities and activities located in the Siletz Tribe’s 11-county service area (Lincoln, Tillamook, Linn, Lane, Benton, Polk, Yamhill, Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties)
· Native American entities and activities located anywhere in the United States
Applications and requirements can be obtained at ctsi.nsn.us/charitable-contribution-fund; by calling 800-922-1399, ext. 1227, or 541-444-8227; or by mailing Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, P.O. Box 549, Siletz, OR 97380-0549. Applications can be submitted via e-mail at stccf@live.com.
Distribution of $189,895.53
Cultural Activities – $5,000
PSU Native American Student and Community Center – blankets for Honor Day graduation and Blanket Ceremony; Portland, OR; $5,000
Education – $68,088.06
Career Tech High School – kits, licenses and racing equipment for Career and Technical Ed Coastal Drone Academy for high school students; Lincoln City, OR; $2,803.06
Native American Rights Fund – support scholarships and stipends for Native law clerk positions; Boulder, CO; $4,800
Oregon Coast Community College – outfit science, biology and chemistry teaching labs with modern scientific equipment, glassware and reagents; Newport, OR; $18,985
Siletz Valley Schools – repair sections of high school roof; Siletz, OR; $41,500
Health – $41,933.73
Albany Gleaners – nutritious food and proteins to supplement food budget; Albany, OR; $2,000
Alsea Valley Gleaners – food and food inventory; Alsea, OR; $2,000
Canyon Gleaners – food for families impacted by Beachy Creek wildfire; Mill City, OR; $2,000
Central Linn Gleaners – food for member households; Halsey, OR; $2,000
Clemens Community Pool – AED unit for medical emergencies; Philomath, OR; $1,694
Corvallis Clinic Foundation – gas and grocery gift cards to help cancer patients in Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties with hidden costs of treatment; Corvallis, OR; $3,000
Innovative Concepts for Families of Lincoln County – dental van fees and portable toilet rentals for six clinic dates to provide free emergency dental services to under- and uninsured clients; Newport, OR; $7,650
Lincoln County School District – Spot Vision Screener to expand vision health screenings for all students; Newport, OR; $7,980
South Lane Mental Health Services – three-month supply of personal protective equipment for COVID-safe office and home visits; Cottage Grove, OR; $4,859.73
The Child Center – matching funds to buy transport van for 24/7 child and youth mental health crisis response program; Eugene, OR; $3,750
Wisteqn’eemit-Nez Perce Giving and Sharing – food, hygiene items, and gardening and raised bed supplies for Hipt Titooqaayn (Food for the People) free food pantry and community garden; Lapwai, ID; $5,000
Historical Preservation – $30,000
Friends of Historic Butteville – matching funds for replacing small paddle-craft dock’s gangway and handrails at historic access point on the Willamette River; Donald, OR; $5,000
Siletz Tribal Arts and Heritage Society – museum capital building campaign; Siletz, OR; $25,000
Housing – $10,000
Northwest Coastal Housing – help with development and construction costs of Blackberry Hill, 11-unit single-bedroom veteran/workforce housing in Toledo, Ore.; Newport, OR; $10,000
Other – $2,165.80
Salem-Keizer Volcanoes Baseball – tickets for veterans to attend 13th annual patriotic tribute at Volcanoes Stadium on July 2-4, 2021; Keizer, OR; $1,200
Siletz Valley Grange – rent man-lift equipment to safely access east end of grange building to prep and paint exterior; Siletz, OR; $965.80
Prevention – $19,900
B’nai B’rith Camp – scholarships to attend Lincoln City summer day camp for children age 4-14; Portland, OR; $5,000
CASA of Lincoln and Tillamook Counties – create and manage new website; Newport, OR; $5,000
East County Community Partnership – food, clothing, shoes, school supplies and materials to support nutrition, health and academic success of students; Toledo, OR; $3,900
Parenting Now – 67 child safety seats to distribute to low-income families in Lane County; Eugene, OR; $5,000
Siletz Valley School, Grad Night Committee – support safe alcohol- and other drug-free graduation celebration; Siletz, OR; $500
Toledo High School, Grad Night Committee – support safe alcohol- and other drug-free graduation celebration; Toledo, OR; $500
Public Safety – $12,807.94
Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue – mobile AED units with cases and trainer equipment; Milwaukie, OR; $3,991.78
Tillamook County – VHF antenna to improve emergency communications between police, fire and emergency medical agencies; Tillamook, OR; $4,816.16
Toledo Fire Department – replace/upgrade structural firefighting boots; Toledo, OR; $4,000
