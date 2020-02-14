The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund distributed $214,791.52 to 51 organizations today as it continued its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.
The Siletz Tribe has made contributions through employment, monetary donations and cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County and the state of Oregon. The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed more than $13.8 million since its inception in 2001.
Overall, the Tribe has honored its tradition of sharing within the community by distributing more than $17.9 million through the charitable fund and other Tribal resources. Chinook Winds has donated more than $6.5 million in cash and fund-raising items since it opened in 1995. The casino also provides in-kind donations of convention space for various fund-raisers as well as technical support, advertising and manpower for many events.
The next deadline to submit applications is March 2, 2020. Eligibility for money from the charitable fund is limited to two categories:
- Entities and activities located in the Siletz Tribe’s 11-county service area (Lincoln, Tillamook, Linn, Lane, Benton, Polk, Yamhill, Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties)
- Native American entities and activities located anywhere in the United States
Applications and requirements can be obtained at ctsi.nsn.us/charitable-contribution-fund; by calling 800-922-1399, ext. 1227, or 541-444-8227; or by mailing Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, P.O. Box 549, Siletz, OR 97380-0549. Applications can be submitted via e-mail at stccf@live.com.
Feb. 7 – Distribution of $214,791.52
Arts – $15,540
Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival Association – string quartet performance in free concerts during festival’s Winter Concert Series; Newport, OR; $750
Roots and Beats Project – computer and music media equipment for Native youth arts mentorships, partnering with Native American Rehabilitation Association and Native American Youth and Family Center; Portland, OR; $5,000
Siletz Bay Music Festival – venue, piano rental, marketing and production costs of two-week summer classical and orchestral music festival; Lincoln City, OR; $9,790
Cultural Activities – $16,264
CEDARR (Community Efforts Demonstrating the Ability to Rebuild and Restore) – honorariums and lodging for singers/drummers for Round Dance; Siletz, OR; $5,630
Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution – pow-wow food and supplies for adults in custody and attending guests; Pendleton, OR; $500
Grupo Latino de Accion Directa – Noche Cultural/Cultural Night folkloric musicians and dancers highlighting Mexican and Latin American cultures; Eugene, OR; $3,000
Philomath Youth Activities Club – food, supplies and busing for summer youth program to learn Siletz history and traditions, ending with youth attending Nesika Illahee Pow-Wow (Aug. 7-9); Philomath, OR; $2,500
Siletz Tribal Royalty – travel costs for Royalty and adult chaperones to attend Gathering of Nations Pow-Wow in Albuquerque, N.M.; Siletz, OR; $4,634
Education – $30,214.49
Altrusa International of Yaquina Bay – child care and take-home kits while school holds educational event for non-English speaking parents; Newport, OR; $2,500
Friends of the Scio Public Library – educational presenter and performer fees for community-wide summer reading program; Scio, OR; $1,088.50
Kings Valley Charter School – overnight science and outdoor learning field trip for third- to fifth-graders to OMSI’s Camp Gray in Newport; Philomath, OR; $6,225
Oregon Coast Community College – Chromebooks, licenses and charging cart for classroom use at North County Center in Lincoln City; Newport, OR; $2,725
Siletz Public Library – replace computers, upgrade software and purchase laptop/projector system; Siletz, OR; $3,550.99
Sweet Home Public Library – replace public access computers and software; Sweet Home, OR; $4,125
Taft High 7-12 – LEGO Mindstorms robotic kits for middle school engineering and robotics studies; Lincoln City, OR; $5,000
Tillamook School District – books for fifth- and sixth-grade classroom libraries to generate more interest in reading; Tillamook, OR; $5,000
Environment and Natural Resource Preservation – $7,000
Salmon River Fish Hatchery – replenish fishing rods, reels and gear for kids free fishing days; Otis, OR; $1,000
Yamhill Soil and Water Conservation District – fire trailer, hoses and gear to help protect 1,641 conservation acres managed by district; McMinnville, OR; $6,000
Health – $42,857.25
Bright Horizons Therapeutic Riding Center – rider scholarships to support access to equine-assisted activities and therapy sessions; Siletz, OR; $5,000
Canyon Gleaners – food for community food bank program; Mill City, OR; $2,500
Corvallis-Albany Farmers Markets – fruit and vegetable tokens to encourage children age 5-12 to eat more fresh produce; Corvallis, OR; $2,000
HIV Alliance – supplies for monthly care packages for people living with HIV in Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Benton and Marion counties; Eugene, OR; $2,500
Lebanon Gleaners – food for community food bank program; Lebanon, OR; $2,000
Lincoln County Joint Transportation Committee – free bus pass program to enable clients to get to medical-related appointments; Lincoln City, OR; $5,000
North End Senior Solutions – food for senior meals, mileage for volunteer drivers, and replace microphones and audio speakers; Otis, OR; $4,700
Philomath Community Gleaners – food for community food bank program; Corvallis, OR; $2,000
Providence Benedictine Nursing Center Foundation – replace outdated hospital beds; Mount Angel, OR; $8,263
Shangri-La – portable Hoyer lift systems for vans to help mobility-limited people participate in community activities and inclusion outings; Salem, OR; $3,078
South Benton County Gleaners – food for community food bank program; Monroe, OR; $2,500
South Lane Mental Health – CPR and first aid classes for adult foster home, mental health and intensive outpatient providers; Cottage Grove, OR; $1,316.25
Waldport Lions Club – food for weekend backpack food program for South Lincoln County students; Waldport, OR; $2,000
Historical Preservation – $39,917
Chetco Historical Memorial Committee – visitor entrance sign and donor recognition for the memorial; Brookings, OR; $9,917
Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian – construction and dedication ceremony of National Native American Veterans Memorial; Washington, D.C.; $25,000
Willamette Grange #52 – engineering evaluation and plan to repair roof structure of building built in 1923 that is on National Register of Historic Places; Philomath, OR; $5,000
Housing – $5,000
Yamhill Community Action Partnership – weatherization and safety home repairs; McMinnville, OR; $5,000
Other – $7,063
Marion-Polk Food Share – rotary tiller for tractor used at Youth Farm on Chemeketa Community College campus; Salem, OR; $1,188
Seashore Family Literacy – replace tools and maintenance equipment for Green Bike Share Community Co-Op; Waldport, OR; $2,400
Siletz Valley Friends of the Library – repair exterior entry doors and ADA access to library; Siletz, OR; $3,475
Prevention – $18,543.47
Chemawa Indian School – decorations, table linens, table and dance floor rentals for school prom; Salem, OR; $2,500
Lincoln County Foster Parents Association – shelving, display units and utility cart for clothing and resource closet for youth in foster care; Newport, OR; $1,110
Northwest Wahines Surf Collective – food, kid-size wetsuits, gear and pay for coaches for Siletz Wave Warrior Surfer Girls camps; Waldport, OR; $3,950
Ophelia’s Place – supplies and mileage for classroom health and safety presentations for after-school Girls Empowerment groups in Oakridge and Cottage Grove; Eugene, OR; $5,000
Siletz, Eddyville, Toledo (SET) Baseball and Softball Association – catchers helmets/gear, field bases, baseballs, T-balls, softballs and temporary fencing for 20 SET teams; Toledo, OR; $4,983.47
Sprague High School, Senior Graduation Party – support for drug- and alcohol-free graduation celebration; Salem, OR; $500
Toledo High School, Grad Night Committee – support for drug- and alcohol-free graduation celebration; Toledo, OR; $500
Public Safety – $32,392.31
American Legion Post 10 – first aid station, blood pressure cuff and first aid supplies; Albany, OR; $780.99
East Lincoln County Emergency Responders – training textbooks, materials and instructor fee for emergency medical responder license class; Toledo, OR; $3,600.32
East Lincoln County Fire and Rescue –equip (hand tools to fire suppression equipment) and place in service a donated fire engine; Toledo, OR; $14,191
Idanha-Detroit RFPD – replace vehicle crash extrication tools and equipment; Detroit, OR; $9,000
Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue – signal booster, WeBoost drive and satellite hotspot to improve field communications with search and rescue teams; Milwaukie, OR; $1,900
Philomath Police Department – traffic speed alert message sign; Philomath, OR; $2,920
