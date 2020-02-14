Siletz.jpg

The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund distributed $214,791.52 to 51 organizations today as it continued its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.

The Siletz Tribe has made contributions through employment, monetary donations and cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County and the state of Oregon. The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed more than $13.8 million since its inception in 2001.

Overall, the Tribe has honored its tradition of sharing within the community by distributing more than $17.9 million through the charitable fund and other Tribal resources. Chinook Winds has donated more than $6.5 million in cash and fund-raising items since it opened in 1995. The casino also provides in-kind donations of convention space for various fund-raisers as well as technical support, advertising and manpower for many events.

The next deadline to submit applications is March 2, 2020. Eligibility for money from the charitable fund is limited to two categories:

- Entities and activities located in the Siletz Tribe’s 11-county service area (Lincoln, Tillamook, Linn, Lane, Benton, Polk, Yamhill, Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties)

- Native American entities and activities located anywhere in the United States

Applications and requirements can be obtained at ctsi.nsn.us/charitable-contribution-fund; by calling 800-922-1399, ext. 1227, or 541-444-8227; or by mailing Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, P.O. Box 549, Siletz, OR 97380-0549. Applications can be submitted via e-mail at stccf@live.com.

Feb. 7 – Distribution of $214,791.52

Arts – $15,540

Oregon Coast Youth Symphony Festival Association – string quartet performance in free concerts during festival’s Winter Concert Series; Newport, OR; $750

Roots and Beats Project – computer and music media equipment for Native youth arts mentorships, partnering with Native American Rehabilitation Association and Native American Youth and Family Center; Portland, OR; $5,000

Siletz Bay Music Festival – venue, piano rental, marketing and production costs of two-week summer classical and orchestral music festival; Lincoln City, OR; $9,790

Cultural Activities – $16,264

CEDARR (Community Efforts Demonstrating the Ability to Rebuild and Restore) – honorariums and lodging for singers/drummers for Round Dance; Siletz, OR; $5,630

Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution – pow-wow food and supplies for adults in custody and attending guests; Pendleton, OR; $500

Grupo Latino de Accion Directa – Noche Cultural/Cultural Night folkloric musicians and dancers highlighting Mexican and Latin American cultures; Eugene, OR; $3,000

Philomath Youth Activities Club – food, supplies and busing for summer youth program to learn Siletz history and traditions, ending with youth attending Nesika Illahee Pow-Wow (Aug. 7-9); Philomath, OR; $2,500

Siletz Tribal Royalty – travel costs for Royalty and adult chaperones to attend Gathering of Nations Pow-Wow in Albuquerque, N.M.; Siletz, OR; $4,634

Education – $30,214.49

Altrusa International of Yaquina Bay – child care and take-home kits while school holds educational event for non-English speaking parents; Newport, OR; $2,500

Friends of the Scio Public Library – educational presenter and performer fees for community-wide summer reading program; Scio, OR; $1,088.50

Kings Valley Charter School – overnight science and outdoor learning field trip for third- to fifth-graders to OMSI’s Camp Gray in Newport; Philomath, OR; $6,225

Oregon Coast Community College – Chromebooks, licenses and charging cart for classroom use at North County Center in Lincoln City; Newport, OR; $2,725

Siletz Public Library – replace computers, upgrade software and purchase laptop/projector system; Siletz, OR; $3,550.99

Sweet Home Public Library – replace public access computers and software; Sweet Home, OR; $4,125

Taft High 7-12 – LEGO Mindstorms robotic kits for middle school engineering and robotics studies; Lincoln City, OR; $5,000

Tillamook School District – books for fifth- and sixth-grade classroom libraries to generate more interest in reading; Tillamook, OR; $5,000

Environment and Natural Resource Preservation – $7,000

Salmon River Fish Hatchery – replenish fishing rods, reels and gear for kids free fishing days; Otis, OR; $1,000

Yamhill Soil and Water Conservation District – fire trailer, hoses and gear to help protect 1,641 conservation acres managed by district; McMinnville, OR; $6,000

Health – $42,857.25

Bright Horizons Therapeutic Riding Center – rider scholarships to support access to equine-assisted activities and therapy sessions; Siletz, OR; $5,000

Canyon Gleaners – food for community food bank program; Mill City, OR; $2,500

Corvallis-Albany Farmers Markets – fruit and vegetable tokens to encourage children age 5-12 to eat more fresh produce; Corvallis, OR; $2,000

HIV Alliance – supplies for monthly care packages for people living with HIV in Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Benton and Marion counties; Eugene, OR; $2,500

Lebanon Gleaners – food for community food bank program; Lebanon, OR; $2,000

Lincoln County Joint Transportation Committee – free bus pass program to enable clients to get to medical-related appointments; Lincoln City, OR; $5,000

North End Senior Solutions – food for senior meals, mileage for volunteer drivers, and replace microphones and audio speakers; Otis, OR; $4,700

Philomath Community Gleaners – food for community food bank program; Corvallis, OR; $2,000

Providence Benedictine Nursing Center Foundation – replace outdated hospital beds; Mount Angel, OR; $8,263

Shangri-La – portable Hoyer lift systems for vans to help mobility-limited people participate in community activities and inclusion outings; Salem, OR; $3,078

South Benton County Gleaners – food for community food bank program; Monroe, OR; $2,500

South Lane Mental Health – CPR and first aid classes for adult foster home, mental health and intensive outpatient providers; Cottage Grove, OR; $1,316.25

Waldport Lions Club – food for weekend backpack food program for South Lincoln County students; Waldport, OR; $2,000

Historical Preservation – $39,917

Chetco Historical Memorial Committee – visitor entrance sign and donor recognition for the memorial; Brookings, OR; $9,917

Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian – construction and dedication ceremony of National Native American Veterans Memorial; Washington, D.C.; $25,000

Willamette Grange #52 – engineering evaluation and plan to repair roof structure of building built in 1923 that is on National Register of Historic Places; Philomath, OR; $5,000

Housing – $5,000

Yamhill Community Action Partnership – weatherization and safety home repairs; McMinnville, OR; $5,000

Other – $7,063

Marion-Polk Food Share – rotary tiller for tractor used at Youth Farm on Chemeketa Community College campus; Salem, OR; $1,188

Seashore Family Literacy – replace tools and maintenance equipment for Green Bike Share Community Co-Op; Waldport, OR; $2,400

Siletz Valley Friends of the Library – repair exterior entry doors and ADA access to library; Siletz, OR; $3,475

Prevention – $18,543.47

Chemawa Indian School – decorations, table linens, table and dance floor rentals for school prom; Salem, OR; $2,500

Lincoln County Foster Parents Association – shelving, display units and utility cart for clothing and resource closet for youth in foster care; Newport, OR; $1,110

Northwest Wahines Surf Collective – food, kid-size wetsuits, gear and pay for coaches for Siletz Wave Warrior Surfer Girls camps; Waldport, OR; $3,950

Ophelia’s Place – supplies and mileage for classroom health and safety presentations for after-school Girls Empowerment groups in Oakridge and Cottage Grove; Eugene, OR; $5,000

Siletz, Eddyville, Toledo (SET) Baseball and Softball Association – catchers helmets/gear, field bases, baseballs, T-balls, softballs and temporary fencing for 20 SET teams; Toledo, OR; $4,983.47

Sprague High School, Senior Graduation Party – support for drug- and alcohol-free graduation celebration; Salem, OR; $500

Toledo High School, Grad Night Committee – support for drug- and alcohol-free graduation celebration; Toledo, OR; $500

Public Safety – $32,392.31

American Legion Post 10 – first aid station, blood pressure cuff and first aid supplies; Albany, OR; $780.99

East Lincoln County Emergency Responders – training textbooks, materials and instructor fee for emergency medical responder license class; Toledo, OR; $3,600.32

East Lincoln County Fire and Rescue –equip (hand tools to fire suppression equipment) and place in service a donated fire engine; Toledo, OR; $14,191

Idanha-Detroit RFPD – replace vehicle crash extrication tools and equipment; Detroit, OR; $9,000

Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue – signal booster, WeBoost drive and satellite hotspot to improve field communications with search and rescue teams; Milwaukie, OR; $1,900

Philomath Police Department – traffic speed alert message sign; Philomath, OR; $2,920

