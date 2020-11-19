The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund has distributed $92,157 to 17 organizations as it continues its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and current restrictions on gatherings of people, the reception originally scheduled for Nov. 6 was canceled.
The Siletz Tribe has made contributions through employment, monetary donations and cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County and the state of Oregon. The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed nearly $14.6 million since its inception in 2001.
Overall, the Tribe has honored its tradition of sharing within the community by distributing more than $18.7 million through the charitable fund and other Tribal resources. Chinook Winds has donated more than $6.5 million in cash and fund-raising items since it opened in 1995. The casino also provides in-kind donations of convention space for various fund-raisers as well as technical support, advertising and manpower for many events.
The next deadline to submit applications is Dec. 1, 2020. Eligibility for money from the charitable fund is limited to two categories:
- Entities and activities located in the Siletz Tribe’s 11-county service area (Lincoln, Tillamook, Linn, Lane, Benton, Polk, Yamhill, Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties).
- Native American entities and activities located anywhere in the United States.
Applications and requirements can be obtained at ctsi.nsn.us/charitable-contribution-fund; by calling 800-922-1399, ext. 1227, or 541-444-8227; or by mailing Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, P.O. Box 549, Siletz, OR 97380-0549. Applications can be submitted via e-mail at stccf@live.com.
Arts – $2,870
Salem Art Association – expand outreach to educators with virtual resources and art supply kits; Salem, OR; $2,870
Education – $2,566
Salem-Keizer Public Schools, Indian Education – supplies for stoles, beaded feathers and DVDs for culturally based virtual graduation celebration for American Indian seniors; Salem, OR; $2,000
Siletz Valley Friends of the Library – liability insurance for board and volunteers; Siletz, OR; $566
Environment & Natural Resource Preservation – $10,000
Nez Perce Tribe, Wildlife Division – design and distribute educational mobile app to help hunters select non-lead ammo and make a permanent switch to safer practices; Lapwai, ID; $5,000
The Wetlands Conservancy – develop beaver activity survey; train and equip agency partners and volunteers to survey Lincoln County estuaries; Portland, OR; $5,000
Health – $17,400
Alsea Valley Gleaners – food for community food bank; Alsea, OR; $2,000
Fern Ridge Community Action Network – Produce for Kids tokens, advertising, supplies and signage for Veneta Downtown Farmers Market; Veneta, OR; $3,400
North Santiam Gleaners – food for gleaners and community food banks; Scio, OR; $2,000
Waldport Lions Club – help people in need with out-of-pocket costs of exams, glasses and hearing aids; Waldport, OR; $10,000
Historical Preservation – $25,000
Siletz Tribal Arts and Heritage Society – Tribal museum capital building fund; Siletz, OR; $25,000
Housing – $11,430
Benton Habitat for Humanity – support for zero-profit loans for building supplies to assist vulnerable households with repairs; Corvallis, OR; $5,000
Family Assistance and Resource Group – crisis and emergency supplies (tents, sleeping bags, tarps, lanterns) for the homeless; Lebanon, OR; $6,430
Other – $10,686
North Lincoln Eagles #2576 – groceries and gifts for holiday food baskets for families in need, especially due to the pandemic and wildfires; Lincoln City, OR; $10,000
Siletz Valley Grange – liability coverage; Siletz, OR; $686
Prevention – $7,500
Neighbors for Kids – food, supplies and tuition scholarships for preschool and after-school child care programs; Depoe Bay, OR; $7,500
Public Safety – $4,705
Oregon Coast FOOLS – specialized forcible entry fire training prop for hands-on training for fire units in Polk, Yamhill, Tillamook and Lincoln counties; Salem, OR; $3,025
Pacific Northwest Search and Rescue – vacuum spine immobilizer boards and storage cases; Milwaukie, OR; $1,680
