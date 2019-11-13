The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund distributed $519,035.70 to 38 organizations recently as it continued its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.
The Siletz Tribe has made contributions through employment, monetary donations and cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County and the state of Oregon. The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed more than $13.6 million since its inception in 2001.
Overall, the Tribe has honored its tradition of sharing within the community by distributing more than $17.6 million through the charitable fund and other Tribal resources. Chinook Winds has donated more than $6.5 million in cash and fund-raising items since it opened in 1995. The casino also provides in-kind donations of convention space for various fund-raisers as well as technical support, advertising and manpower for many events.
The next deadline to submit applications is Dec. 2, 2019. Eligibility for money from the charitable fund is limited to two categories:
- Entities and activities located in the Siletz Tribe’s 11-county service area (Lincoln, Tillamook, Linn, Lane, Benton, Polk, Yamhill, Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties)
- Native American entities and activities located anywhere in the United States
Applications and requirements can be obtained at ctsi.nsn.us/charitable-contribution-fund; by calling 800-922-1399, ext. 1227, or 541-444-8227; or by mailing Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, P.O. Box 549, Siletz, OR 97380-0549. Applications can be submitted via e-mail at stccf@live.com.
Nov. 1 – Distribution of $519,035.70
Arts – $29,925
Eugene Ballet – costumes and costuming supplies for youth ballet free performances at community venues; Eugene, OR; $1,500
Lincoln City Cultural Center – development of new south pedestrian plaza as part of redesign of the center’s outdoor spaces and parking project; Lincoln City, OR; $25,000
Yaquina Art Association – replace exterior stairs to the beach and extend handrail; Newport, OR; $3,425
Cultural Activities – $3,235
Powder River Correctional Facility – venison, food and supplies for pow-wow, plus lodging for guest visitors; Baker City, OR; $500
Salem-Keizer Public Schools, Indian Education – catering and materials/supplies for culturally based graduation celebration for American Indian seniors, family and Native community; Salem, OR; $2,735
Drug & Alcohol Treatment – $1,500
Lincoln County Lights of Hope – child counseling and adult interventions for alcohol- and drug-related issues; Toledo, OR; $1,500
Education – $332,332.40
Eugene Science Center – earthquake display computer, shake table materials and seismometer display materials for new interactive science exhibit; Eugene, OR; $7,500
Friends of the Lebanon Library – books for 2020 summer reading program; Lebanon, OR; $1,500
Grow Portland – supplies for school garden education program in East Portland schools; Portland, OR; $1,000
Lincoln County School District – continue water safety and adaptive swimming instruction for students with moderate to severe disabilities in Newport, Toledo and Lincoln City community pools; Newport, OR; $9,469.09
Oregon Coast Aquarium – large whale skeleton sculpture for remodel of aquarium’s entry and great hall areas; Newport, OR; $8,000
Oregon Coast Community College – pump and monitoring equipment for aquatic/marine life support for aquarium science program teaching lab; Newport, OR; $7,874.31
Oregon Sea Grant – facility rental, food, supplies/materials for sixth-grade regional marine robotics competition in Lincoln City; Newport, OR; $4,189
Philomath Elementary School – novels for Battle of the Books reading competition; Philomath, OR; $800
Siletz Valley School – special programs, sports, summer school and building operations for 2019-20 school year; Siletz, OR; $292,000
Health – $55,521
Altrusa International of Yaquina Bay – dental kits for Something to Smile About student dental health program; Newport, OR; 3,000
Canyon Gleaners – food resources for community food bank; Mill City, OR; $2,000
Florence Food Share – food for emergency food bank program; Florence, OR; $4,000
Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation – continue support for Mario Pastega House to offer affordable lodging for Lincoln County patients and their families; Corvallis, OR; $10,000
Olalla Center for Children and Families – building materials for renovation of classrooms for therapy and intervention spaces; Toledo, OR; $17,000
Pacific Communities Health District Foundation – exercise equipment for new, expanded cardiac rehabilitation center at new Newport hospital; Newport, OR; $19,521
Historical Preservation – $29,935.30
Jefferson Historical Society and Museum – street and lamppost banners and commemorative publications for Jefferson’s sesquicentennial celebration; Jefferson, OR; $3,795
North Lincoln County Historical Museum – monitors/DVD players to loop footage of cultural historical images; Lincoln City, OR; $1,140.30
Siletz Tribal Arts and Heritage Society – museum capital building fund; Siletz, OR; $25,000
Housing – $13,500
Grace Wins Haven – food for winter emergency shelter at the Lincoln County Commons; Newport, OR; $4,000
SquareOne Villages – IDs, work clothing, application fees, deposits, etc., for homeless people moving out of Opportunity Village; Eugene, OR; $4,500
Tillamook County Community Action Resources – construction of one micro shelter in the Seventh Day Adventist Village; Tillamook, OR; $5,000
Other – $13,200
Greater Toledo Pool Recreation District – replace adaptive pool stairs to increase access and safety; Toledo, OR; $3,500
Happy Workers Club – electrical system upgrades in Hoskins/Kings Valley community center; Philomath, OR; $3,700
North Lincoln Eagles #2576 – food, toys and gifts for Christmas charity baskets for families in need; Lincoln City, OR; $6,000
Prevention – $26,887
CASA of Lane County – training materials for new CASA volunteers; Springfield, OR; $1,600
City of Adair Village – furnishings, laptop/electronics and kitchen appliances for after-school and community programs; Adair Village, OR; $6,500
City of Sweet Home – sponsorship of the Sweetheart Run in February 2020, which benefits youth activities; Sweet Home, OR; $2,000
Isaac’s Room – food, supplies, team games and ropes course fees for positive youth program called IKE Quest Training Camp; Salem, OR; $4,800
Neighbors for Kids – after-school and preschool facility improvements, including kitchen hood venting system, commercial oven, touchless sinks/faucets and security fencing; Depoe Bay, OR; $9,250
Oregon Titans Fastpitch – helmets, uniforms and bat bags for softball team (girls age 9-18); Independence, OR; $2,737
Public Safety – $13,000
Idanha-Detroit RFPD – match secured funds for ductless heating system in fire district’s training and office building; Detroit, OR; $3,000
Tillamook County – development of solutions and conceptual alternatives for countywide public safety radio system; Tillamook, OR; $10,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.