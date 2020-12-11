For the last few months, a talented group of artists and scientists have been residing among the trees and wildlife to deeply explore their work as Artists and Scientists-in-Residence at the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology.
They are now inviting the public to joint them for the Resident Show & Tell - 4 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 as their Fall residents share what they have been working on.
Located on Cascade Head on the Oregon Coast just north of Lincoln City, the Sitka Center is an ideal location for artists and scientists to withdraw from the distraction of daily life, find the solitude needed to push through their creative boundaries and chase their artistic pursuits and immerse themselves in natural study and reflection. Sitka Center is proud to host residents from around the world in various stages of their journeys.
The Resident Show & Tell is an opportunity for the community to learn about the work done by these accomplished artists and scientists. This event is free and open virtually to the public via Zoom. The January 5 Resident Show & Tell includes:
• Justin Gibbens For Gibbens, the natural world is filled with mystery, fascination and intrigue, and the relationship humans have with it is often layered, complex and ambiguous. Gibbens celebrates this through his work.
• Alice Langlois is a stop-motion animator and musician from rural Western Massachusetts, the place which fostered her deep love for nature and the environment.
• Alejo Salcedo is an artist from Washington DC, exploring the intersection of food, art, and medicine.
• M Prull is a multimedia artist using photography to explore transgender bodies and identities.
• Emma Akmakdjian is an installation artist whose creative research draws comparisons between systems of the body and the environment to understand how we personify place and develop identity through our interactions with non-human nature.
• Brittney Cathey-Adams is a photographic artist currently located in Portland, OR. Her work includes themes of body politics, fat positivity, and interrogating ideas of representation through self-portraiture.
About the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology
Through workshops, residencies and events the Sitka Center provides time and space for place based reflection, inquiry and creation at the intersection of art and ecology. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit located on Cascade Head in the Salmon River estuary north of Lincoln City, Sitka offers a place where visual artists, writers, natural scientists, musicians and interdisciplinary creatives of all abilities and backgrounds come to nourish their curiosity and creativity. 2020 marks Sitka’s 50th year of offering art- and nature-inspired workshops, residencies and public events on the Oregon Coast.
For more details visit www.sitkacenter.org. 541-994-5485 Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, 56605 Sitka Drive, Otis, OR 97368.
