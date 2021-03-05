For the next few months, a talented group of artists and scientists will be residing amongst the trees and wildlife to deeply explore their work as Artists and Scientists-in-Residence at the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology.
Join them for the Resident Show & Tell on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 4 p.m. to hear our Spring residents share what they will be working on.
Located on Cascade Head on the Oregon Coast just north of Lincoln City, the Sitka Center is an ideal location for artists and scientists to withdraw from the distraction of daily life, find the solitude needed to push through their creative boundaries, chase their artistic pursuits and immerse themselves in natural study and reflection. Sitka Center is proud to host residents from around the world in various stages of their journeys.
The Resident Show & Tell is an opportunity for the community to learn about the work done by these accomplished artists and scientists. This event is free and open virtually to the public via Zoom. The March 15th Resident Show & Tell includes:
• Howard L. McKee Ecology resident Paul Bourdeau is a marine ecologist and associate professor at Humboldt State University. Paul and his students study how coastal marine organisms interact with their environment and respond to changing environmental conditions, particularly those brought about by human activities. Their approach combines field observations, manipulative laboratory and field experiments, and quantitative syntheses of published research.
• Currently based in Oregon, Genevieve Rae Busby creates work that explores the interconnectedness of our material world, both natural and human-made. Throughout her practice, she insists on the importance of examining the everyday things that populate our world, of considering the strange agency of objects and our fraught - but also delightful - material relationships.
• Lisa Conway grew up outside Detroit, Michigan. She received her MFA in Ceramics from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and her BFA in Ceramics from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. Lisa is currently a Professor of Art and Head of the Ceramics Area at Clark College in Vancouver, Washington, where she has taught since 2003.
• Howard L. McKee Ecology resident Kurt Fausch is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Conservation Biology at Colorado State University, where he taught for 35 years. His research collaborations in stream fish ecology and conservation have taken him throughout Colorado and the West, and worldwide, including to Hokkaido in northern Japan.
• Meg Ojala combines large-scale landscape photographs, drawings, and text to imbue her subjects, such as a river or a bog, with a sense of agency. She employs ambiguous spatial illusions, disorienting points of view, and a bewildering sense of scale to shift the perception of the viewer and to elicit empathy for the natural world.
About the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology
Through workshops, residencies and events the Sitka Center provides time and space for place based reflection, inquiry and creation at the intersection of art and ecology. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit located on Cascade Head in the Salmon River estuary north of Lincoln City, Sitka offers a place where visual artists, writers, natural scientists, musicians and interdisciplinary creatives of all abilities and backgrounds come to nourish their curiosity and creativity. 2021 marks Sitka’s 51st year of offering art-and nature-inspired workshops, residencies and public events on the Oregon Coast.
For more details visit www.sitkacenter.org. 541-994-5485 Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, 56605 Sitka Drive, Otis, OR 97368.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.