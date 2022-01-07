Sitka Resident Talks are an opportunity for the community to learn about the artists and scientists working in residence at the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology through brief 10-minute-long presentations. This event is free and open virtually to the public at 4 p.m. Jan. 20 via Zoom. RSVP at www.sitkacenter.org/events to receive an event link. Jan. 20 speakers include:
Avantika Bawa lives and works in Portland. Originally from New Delhi, India, she received an MFA in Painting from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago and a BFA in the same from the Maharaja Sayajirao University, Baroda, India.
Ahimsa Timoteo Bodhrán is a multimedia artist, activist/organizer, critic, and educator, weaving visual, acoustic, performative, textual, and terrestrial techniques. A Tulsa Artist Fellow and National Endowment for the Arts Fellow, he is the author of Archipiélagos; Antes y después del Bronx: Lenapehoking; and South Bronx Breathing Lessons.
MK Chavez is a Black Latinx writer and educator. She is the author of Dear Animal and several chapbooks. Chavez co-curates the reading series Lyrics & Dirges, is co-director of the Berkeley Poetry Festival, and poetry editor at Bronzeville Quarterly.
Roxanne Everett is a contemporary landscape painter who is inspired by wilderness areas of the US and abroad. Everett worked first as an architect and later received a Master’s Degree from the University of Washington in Forest Ecology.
Mariah Reading is an eco-artist and strong advocate for the existence, preservation, and accessibility of the outdoors. She was born and raised in Bangor, Maine where the surrounding landscape gave her a deep appreciation of nature’s beauty that was reinforced by her degree in Visual Arts at Bowdoin College.
Georgina Reskala is a Mexican-Lebanese photographer living and working in Santa Monica, Calif. She received her BFA and MFA from the California College of the Arts, San Francisco. In 2017 she was shortlisted for the Hariban Award in Kyoto Japan.
About Sitka’s Residency Program: From October to April, over 30 talented artists and scientists will be residing amongst the trees and wildlife to deeply explore their work as artists and scientists-in-residence at the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology.
Located on Cascade Head on the Oregon Coast just north of Lincoln City, the Sitka Center is an ideal location for artists and scientists to withdraw from the distraction of daily life, find the solitude needed to push through their creative boundaries, chase their artistic pursuits and immerse themselves in natural study and reflection. Sitka Center is proud to host residents from around the world in various stages of their journeys.
About the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology
Through workshops, residencies and events, the Sitka Center provides time and space for place based reflection, inquiry and creation at the intersection of art and ecology. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit located on Cascade Head in the Salmon River estuary north of Lincoln City, Sitka offers a place where visual artists, writers, natural scientists, musicians and interdisciplinary creatives of all abilities and backgrounds come to nourish their curiosity and creativity. 2022 marks Sitka’s 52nd year of offering art-and nature-inspired workshops, residencies and public events on the Oregon Coast.
