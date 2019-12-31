For the past few months, a talented group of artists and scientists have resided amongst the trees and wildlife to deeply explore their work as Artists and Scientists-in-Residence at the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology.
Those artists are inviting the public to join them for the Resident Show & Tell event at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4. The Fall residents will share what they have been diligently working on.
Tucked in the forest near Cascade Head, the Sitka Center is an ideal location for artists and scientists to withdraw from the distraction of daily life, find the solitude needed to push through their creative boundaries and chase their artistic pursuits and immerse themselves in natural study and reflection. Sitka Center hosts residents in varied stages of their journeys, from Oregon and abroad.
The Resident Show & Tell is an opportunity for the community to learn about the work done by these accomplished artists and scientists. Light refreshments and presentations begin at 1 p.m. in the Boyden Studio. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Sitka residents will give brief presentations about their work as they end their residencies.
The Jan. 4 Resident Show & Tell includes:
Lanny DeVuono, a visual artist who is interested in the current privatization of space research, historical parallels with past explorations, as well as the fast changing environments of the earth right now.
Genevieve Robertson, who is an interdisciplinary artist with a background in environmental studies. Her drawings are often comprised of found organic materials collected on-site, and map a visceral and long-term engagement with specific regions.
Maxim Loskutoff, raised in small towns in the west, Loskutoff is the author of COME WEST AND SEE, an NPR and Amazon Best Book of 2018, and a New York Times Editor’s Pick. He'll be reading from his novel-in-progress about the violent past of a remote Montana valley.
Lydia Conklin is a 2019-2021 Stegner Fellow in Fiction at Stanford University. She will be reading and speaking about her work.
