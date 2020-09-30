For the next few months, a talented group of artists and scientists will be residing amongst the trees and wildlife to deeply explore their work as Artists and Scientists-in-Residence at the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology.
The public is invited for the Resident Show & Tell - 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 8, as the center’s Fall residents share what they will be working on.
Tucked in the forest near Cascade Head, the Sitka Center is an ideal location for artists and scientists to withdraw from the distraction of daily life, find the solitude needed to push through their creative boundaries and chase their artistic pursuits and immerse themselves in natural study and reflection. Sitka Center is proud to host residents in varied stages of their journeys, from Oregon and abroad.
The Resident Show & Tell is an opportunity for the community to learn about the work done by these accomplished artists and scientists. This event is free and open to the public via Zoom. Join the Sitka community virtually as they enjoy brief presentations of Residents’ work as they begin their residencies.
The October 8 Resident Show & Tell features:
• Athena Copenhaver is a writer, editor, science communicator, and certified climate interpreter. Athena’s novel manuscript Deep Shade won the Siskiyou Prize for New Environmental Literature from Ashland Creek Press. Artist and researcher
• Nina Elder creates projects that reveal humanity’s dependence on and interruption of the natural world.
• Phil House is a rap artist by the name of Hailing Proudly from the south side of Chicago. Phil hopes to write songs that inspire people to see the best of themselves, their neighbor and the entire world around them.
• Kirstin Valdez Quade is the author of Night at the Fiestas, which won the John Leonard Prize from the National Book Critics Circle, the Sue Kaufman Prize for First Fiction from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and a “5 Under 35” award from the National Book Foundation.
• Samantha Wall, originally from Seoul, South Korea, is an artist working in Portland, Oregon. Wall immigrated to the United States as a child and comes from a multiracial background. Operating from within this framework, her drawings embody the experience of navigating transcultural identity. Samantha is the first of three residents participating in our Jordan Schnitzer Printmaking Residency for 2020/2021.
