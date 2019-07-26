This summer, Sitka Center is offering a series of free events featuring invited speakers on issues of culture, creativity and community.
The last Mingle and Muse of 2019 series will be on Monday, August 12, with a presentation and book reading by award-winning investigative journalist and author Rebecca Clarren of Portland on the topic: Fiction, Nonfiction and the American West.
For twenty years, Clarren has been writing about tribal members, rural communities, immigrants, and the environment for a variety of national magazines. Her journalism, for which she has won the Hillman Prize and an Alicia Patterson fellowship, has been published in The Nation, High Country News, Orion, Mother Jones and Salon.com.
Clarren's 2018 novel, Kickdown, tells the story of two sisters' struggle to save their family's cattle ranch in rural Colorado, and was shortlisted for the PEN/Bellwether Prize for Socially Engaged Fiction; the Washington Post called it, "an impressive debut."
Mingling starts at 4:30 p.m., presentation starts at 5 p.m. in the Boyden Studio and Maveety Courtyard, Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, 56605 Sitka Drive, Otis.
This Mingle and Muse is made possible in part by sponsor Mills Ace Hardware (Lincoln City, Or.) and Siltstone Winery (Dayton, Or.).
Committed to expanding the relationships between art, nature and humanity, the Sitka Center for Art and Ecology is renowned for its workshop and residency programs. Exploration of the coastal environment has remained a key component to the Sitka Center’s vitality. Located at Cascade Head, with views of the Pacific Ocean, the Sitka Center offers a place where artists, writers, environmental scientists and musicians of all abilities and backgrounds come to nourish and inspire their creativity.
For more details visit www.sitkacenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.