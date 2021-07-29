Sol Path Collective, a group of bands that support and inspire each other to pursue their musical dreams, and the Lincoln City Cultural Center are delighted to present an evening of feel-good live music for all.
Join them for a magical evening with a group of diverse and complementary bands that bring messages of hope set to enjoyable melodies and grooves. The Sol Path Music Festival promises to make you smile.
On Thursday, August 5, from 5 to 9 p.m. the free, all ages show will present a line-up of Ten Spiders, a “funky bluesy roots rock fun” band; Silent Temple, “Mystical Jazz Fusion;” Flying Caravan, “Transformative Psychedelic Folk;” and Neptune Bass Association, “Eclectic reinterpretations of classics in a band of two bass players.”
This concert is supported by the members of the LCCC, along with in-kind donations from the Lincoln County School District and the Beach Club. Questions may be directed to Rossi of Ten Spiders at 503-334-8634.
