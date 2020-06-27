SOLVE announced the addition of two new events this summer, the Summer Beach Cleanup Series, presented by AAA, and SOLVE IT for Oregon, presented by Portland General Electric.
These new events were created in response to the urgent need for volunteerism to support Oregon’s environment as counties reopen.
While most of the state was on hold during the pandemic, environmental issues such as growing invasive plant species, microplastics washing onto our beaches, and litter entering our waterways, only continued. Typically, SOLVE hosts two large events each spring, the Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup and SOLVE IT for Earth Day, bringing in thousands of volunteers to projects along the coastline and across the state.
The Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup, traditionally held in March, responds to the need for volunteerism to help clean up marine debris and microplastics washed ashore from winter storms. SOLVE IT for Earth Day, traditionally held in April, is Oregon’s largest Earth Day volunteer event, and brings together Oregonians at over 140 environmental service projects across the state. Projects focus on cleaning up litter, planting native species in anticipation of the high pollination season, and removing invasive species that are a detriment to the vitality of our local natural areas.
As Oregon took safety measures to protect against the peak of COVID-19, SOLVE made the difficult decision to postpone both events. Months later, with the state reopening, it is apparent that volunteerism is needed now more than ever before, and SOLVE is ready. Introducing, SOLVE’s two new summer events.
The Summer Beach Cleanup Series will be held from July through August and SOLVE IT for Oregon will be held from August 1 – August 15. Each event series will support outdoor volunteerism that combats some of Oregon’s most pressing environmental issues.
Both event series will have new safety measures in place, designed to keep volunteers and community members healthy. If you are interested in hosting a beach cleanup, inland cleanup, or restoration event, please contact SOLVE at info@solveoregon.org to express your project idea and learn ways SOLVE can support your efforts.
About SOLVE
SOLVE is a statewide nonprofit organization that brings people together to improve our environment and build a legacy of stewardship. Since 1969, the organization has grown from a small, grassroots organization to a national model for volunteer action. Today, SOLVE mobilizes and trains tens of thousands of volunteers of all ages across Oregon to clean and restore our neighborhoods and natural areas, and to build a legacy of stewardship for our state and future generations. Visit solveoregon.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.