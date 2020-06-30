Sunday, July 5 is an eventful day for many beachcombers across the Oregon Coast.
With SOLVE support, volunteer cleanup events will be held from Gearhart to Seaside and to the south in Neskowin on the morning following July 4 celebrations. SOLVE welcomes any Oregonian who finds themselves in the vicinity of the north coast to participate by registering for a nearby event at solveoregon.org.
SOLVE has partnered with city of Seaside, Haystack Rock Awareness Program, the Sons of Beaches, and others to make these volunteer events happen.
Each year, thousands of Oregonians flock to the Oregon coast for July 4 celebrations, often leaving behind spent fireworks, food wrappers, and other litter. SOLVE’s July 5 cleanups are an opportunity for Oregonians to celebrate July 4 in a different way – by giving back to the public lands that we value so much. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own cleanup supplies, such as gloves, and a bucket, if they have them and are reminded to follow SOLVE’s safety guidelines which includes practicing social distancing and wearing a mask when in close proximity to people outside of your household.
SOLVE’s July 5 beach cleanups are a part of SOLVE’s Summer Beach Cleanup Series, presented by AAA, which runs through July and August. The Summer Beach Cleanup Series was created after the Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup was canceled in March and provides another opportunity for volunteers to get involved with coastal cleanup once again.
The Summer Beach Cleanup Series allows volunteers to join an existing beach cleanup, create a public beach cleanup, or host a private cleanup with friends and family. SOLVE is looking forward to supporting smaller, more localized beach cleanups throughout the summer months and encourages anyone who is interested in hosting their own cleanup event to contact SOLVE’s Program and Education Manager, Jon Schmidt, at jon@solveoregon.org.
SOLVE will provide training, supplies, and disposal assistance for any beach cleanups on the Oregon coast, provided their staff is contacted at least ten days in advance. Coastal litter and marine debris are a serious threat to the health of our ocean and coastal communities and every volunteer effort to cleanup has tremendous value.
About SOLVE
SOLVE is a statewide nonprofit organization that brings people together to improve our environment and build a legacy of stewardship. Since 1969, the organization has grown from a small, grassroots group to a national model for volunteer action. Today, SOLVE mobilizes and trains tens of thousands of volunteers of all ages across Oregon to clean and restore our neighborhoods and natural areas, and to build a legacy of stewardship for our state. Visit solveoregon.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.