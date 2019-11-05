The Lincoln County School District (LCSD) Adaptive PE program has been awarded $9,469.09 from the Siletz Tribe for adaptive PE swimming lessons.
LCSD received the check on Friday, Nov. 1 at the Siletz Tribal Grant Award Reception. This is the third year receiving the grant for the Adaptive PE swimming program.
Connie Craddock, Adaptive Physical Education Assistant was there to receive the check and gave her thanks.
“This is important for these kids - many of them had never had swimming lessons until they were able to participate due to the grant funding," Craddock said. "The adapted swim lessons are taught at their level with adaptations so each child can progress at their level of ability. Many of the students look forward to these lessons as their favorite part of the school.
"At the beginning of this school year, several of our students were asking when their swimming lessons would be!”
The funds allow for water safety and adaptive swimming lessons for approximately 70 of LCSD's students with special needs during the upcoming school year due to funding from this grant and support from the Newport Recreation Center, Toledo Community Pool and Lincoln City Community Center.
Students from the Toledo Elementary School will receive lessons at the Toledo Community Pool. Students from Sam Case, Yaquina View, Crestview Heights, Newport Middle and Newport High Schools will receive lessons at the Newport Recreation Center. Students from Oceanlake, Taft Elementary and Taft 7-12 will receive lessons at the Lincoln City Community Center.
The swim lessons are taught by the district's Adaptive Physical Education Team of Nikki Holland and Connie Craddock.
